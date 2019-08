How about giving us older residents of FMB a break? Older people here realize the Town of FMB government is cyclical. Déjà vu all over again. More often than not, Town Meetings except mobile ‘workshops of course’ are a rendition of Abbott & Costello’s, “Who’s on first?”

Lucinda Keller

Myers Beach

