Walter McDonald Wins Doubles Sand Title

The 31st Annual American Sand Sculpting Championships wrapped up last weekend, crowning Doubles winners and Florida Advanced Amateur winners. The big winners of the day were Amazin’ Walter McDonald (United States) and John Gowdy (Italy) for their doubles sculpture titled, “Where’s Walter?” Winning both 1st Place Doubles and Sculptor’s Choice, the playful sculpture included several small Walters hiding in a classic Amazin’ Walter-style sand castle.

2nd Place Doubles went to Melineige Beauregard (Canada) and Joris Kivits (Netherlands) for “Are Your Free Tonight?”

John Gowdy announced at the awards ceremony that the Master Sculptors had voted unanimously to donate all their winnings to fellow sculptor Suzanne Altamare to help with medical expenses.

A veteran Master Sand Sculptor and frequent competitor in the FMB event, she did not compete this year.

Winners in the Florida Advanced Amateur event were: 1st Place Lisa Fewless (Ovid, MI) for “Slow & Steady Wins the Race”; 2nd Place Bruce Peck (Brandenton, FL) for “Samurai Warrior” and 3rd Place to Paul Warren (Waltham, MA).

Missy Layfield

