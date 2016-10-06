Vote Kuckel for School Board

I support Jane Kuckel for the Lee County School Board, District 6. Jane has proven to be an outstanding educator who uses a collaborative style of leadership to help groups reach consensus. Her skills and knowledge in these areas are sorely needed on the School Board.

Jane Kuckel is currently seeking the District 6 at large School Board seat, and when elected will help return our School District to prominence. She continues to inspire teachers, support staff, administrators and other School Board members to always “do what is best for students.”

I strongly urge you to vote for Jane Kuckel for the Lee County School Board District 6 seat. Our children deserve the best!

Larry N. Wood

Retired Principal of Fort Myers Beach Elementary