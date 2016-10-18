Vote for Pohland

John Pohland is dedicated to doing what is right for the people he serves as Fire Commissioner, Seat #2. He comes prepared for all meetings, whether it is to deal with budgets, work on contracts or hire a new Fire Chief. John resolves issues because he treats everyone with respect, listens to the ideas of others, researches options, communicates clear solutions and works towards consensus. His demonstrated capabilities deserve your vote to reelect him as your representative as Fire Commissioner, Seat #2. Please vote for John Pohland.

Annie and Tom Babcock

Fort Myers Beach