Islanders kicked off the holiday season in their own special style with the 16th annual Toys for X-mas event at the Beach Pub on Sunday, November 13th.

Volunteers, businesses and local bands gave their time and talent to the cause with the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department also helping out Beach Pub owners Tim Miller, Lou Caleca and their crew, Their efforts along with the generosity of Islanders raised over $3,000 for the Spirit of the Holidays toy drive.