This Weekend : Next Weekend

THIS WEEKEND

SONGWRITERS FEST

The Island Hopper Songwriters Festival continues with a weekend full of performances by award-winning artists at seven different locations on Fort Myers Beach. Live Music FR-SU at Matanzas on the Bay, PierSide, Yucatan, Sunset Beach, DiamondHead Cabanas, Nervous Nellie’s and Pink Shell Poolside. The full schedule is at islandhopperfest.com

NEXT WEEKEND

PIRATE FEST

The 11th Annual Pirate Festival sets up camp on Fort Myers Beach Oct 5-7 and is ready to entertain the whole family. On FR Oct 7, adults are invited to join the PubQuest from 6-10pm in Time Square. On SA and SU the family friendly fun includes a daily kid’s costume contest at 12:30pm, pie-eating contests at 1:10pm and a sea battle at the bay front at 1:30 each day. The Pirate Bazaar is open both days. On SA there is a kid’s fishing tournament from 10am-12 noon at the dock, then at 2:30pm, a marriage vow renewal will be held, with a real pirate wedding at 4:45pm. Live entertainment all day long on two stages featuring musicians, magicians and some genuine pirate entertainment. $5 donation for adult entry. Fmbpiratefest.com

SUNDAY BREAKFAST AT VFW

On Sunday, October 2, everyone is welcome to the Fort Myers Beach VFW Post 10097 for a “Gourmet Breakfast by Jaye & Friends”, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The VFW is conveniently located at 17770 Pine Ridge Rd. Savor specialty breakfast items such as Eggs Benedict, Steak and Eggs, and homemade Corned Beef Hash, as well as regular breakfast items including eggs cooked to order, pancakes and loaded omelets. Telephone 239-466-6400 for more information.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS

Saint Raphael’s Episcopal Church will hold its Blessing of the Animals during their Oct 2nd 10am Sunday Service at 5601 Williams Drive, FMB 239-463-6057

AUTHOR EVENT

The Friends of Lakes Library will host author Dan Ames on FR Oct 14 at 1pm. Ames is a best-selling crime novelist who has written 15 books, including “Dead Wood” and “Long Shot. Book sales and signing will follow the program, which is free and open to the public. 15290 Bass Rd.

AIRING OF THE QUILTS

Dozens of quilts will be on display in a clothesline show SA Oct 15 from 10am-2pm at the Edison Ford Winter Estates. Antique quilts from the 1880’s to 1920’s will also be on display inside the homes. Antique car clubs will have cars on display. Artist Marie Dyer will demonstrate the art of scarf painting. Living history characters of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford as well as their wives will be on site for photos. Ticket’s $20 adults; $15 ages 13-19; $11 children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. 239-334-7419.

BEAUTIFUL BIRDS OF BUNCHE BEACH

Experience the birds of Bunche Beach with a Bird Patrol Guide on SA Oct 15 at 7:30am. Bunche is an excellent spot for both migrant and resident waders and shorebirds working the mudflats at low tide. Also waterfowl, raptors and warblers. Free with paid parking. Bring binoculars, sunscreen, shoes that can get wet, water and your love of nature. For more info call 239-707-3015

MOON WALKS RETURN

The Friends of Matanzas Pass reserve resumes their monthly ‘Moon Walk in the Preserve’ on SU Oct 16 at 6:30pm. This experiential hands-on program will awaken and sharpen your senses of smell, touch, hearing and night vision. Join two volunteers carrying candle-lit lanterns through the Preserve as night descends and celebrate the darkness and the moon. Meet at the entrance to the Preserve behind the Historical Cottage on Bay Street. Program is free, but pre-registration is required. Adults only. Limited to 12 participants. To register, call Jim 239-565-7437.

SUPPORT FRIGHT NIGHT

Bay Oaks is looking for candy donations and spooky people to volunteer at the 16th Annual Family Fight Night on Friday, October 21st from 6-9pm. Scary ghouls needed for the haunted House and haunted Trail. Kids will win candy playing carnival games and folks are needed to instruct young goblins in how to play the games and hand our candy. To volunteer call 239-765-4222. Candy donations can be dropped off at Bay Oaks Rec Center, Beach Pool or Beach Elementary. Donate 10 large bags and earn a family pass for 4!

LOVERS KEY STATE PARK

Guided nature programs are offered in the park. All programs require registration, are free with park entry and take place at 10am. To register call 239-463-4588. Upcoming programs include:

FR Sept 30 – Black Island Kayak Tour

TH Oct 6 – Beach Walk & Estuary Tour

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA SUSTAINS

The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts presents Southwest Florida Sustains, an opportunity to experience local sustainable seafood while supporting the arts and local businesses. TH Oct 20 from 6-9pm at DiamondHead Resort. Dr. Steve Box, a sustainability and coral reef expert from the Smithsonian Marine Station in Fort Pierce will give a presentation on sustainability and local seafood restaurants will provide sustainable seafood samples. Live Music by the Joseph Bilardo Trio. Tickets are $50 in advance. Visit friendsoftheartsfmb.com or call 717-618-3655.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Pirate Fest (Oct 7-9) and the American Sand Sculpting Championship (Nov 18-27) need volunteers for a variety of tasks, including setup, cleanup, entry, water/soda sales and trash patrol. Morning and afternoons shifts available. Contact Rhonda at Rhonda@fmbchamber.com or the FMB Chamber 239-454-7500 for details.

BEACH LIBRARY

Library hours: MO-FR 9am-5pm; SA 9am-1pm. 239-765-8162. The Friends Used Book Store is located on the third floor and is open MO-FR 9:15am-4: 45pm. Upcoming programs include:

TU Oct 4, 10:30am – Medicare 101

FR Oct 7, 10:30am –Taking Care of Me; 1:30pm – Pirate Stories

PET PARADE

Mark your calendars now for the 6th Annual Pawsitively Awesome Howl’oween Pet Parade and Artisan/Fresh Market at Santini Marina Plaza on SA Oct 29th from 9am-2pm. Have some fun dressing you and your pet for this fun event! Parade is at 11am, Pet Registration is 10-10:30am sharp next to DJ booth. Kicking off the Santini season of events, the Pet Parade and Artisan Market welcomes seasonal residents back to the Island with great food, fresh produce and unique vendors. Find A Home Give A Home Pet Rescue will be accepting donations of dog and cat food and supplies. 239-443-8810

MOUND HOUSE EVENTS

Mound House is a unique archaeological and historical site on Fort Myers Beach located directly on Estero Bay and offers a variety of programs. Experience this one of a kind museum that sits atop a 2,000 year old Calusa Indian Shell Mound. Open TU, WE & SA 9am-3pm. Guided Museum Tours are offered from 9am-3pm most days the museum is open, call for availability. Extra fee for programs for non-members unless noted as free. Museum admission $10/adults; $5/ages 6-12. 451 Connecticut St. moundhouse.org 239-765-0865. Upcoming programs:

–SAT Oct 1: 10am – What Does it Take to be an Archeologist?

–TU Oct 4: 9am-Guided Beach Walk at Newton Park (free); 10am-History of the Mound House

–WE Oct 5: 10am-Calusa Indian Tools & Weapons.

FRIENDS OF THE MOUND HOUSE

The Friends of the Mound House have announced two upcoming events that will directly support the ongoing preservation and educational programing of the Mound House. On SA Nov 5 they will host “If These Walls Could Talk” at Saint Raphael’s Episcopal Church. This is a humorous ‘spoof’ written by Laurie Nienhaus about some of the incidents in the Mound House’s diverse and eclectic history. On SA Dec 3 the Friends will host their Annual Christmas Luncheon at South Beach Grill with a short program and silent auction. Save these dates and watch for more details coming this fall.

MOONLIGHT KAYAKING

Join the Friends of Lovers Key State Park (FOLKS) on FR Oct 14 at 5pm for a Sunset/Moonlight paddle through the mangrove protected estuary inside the park. This 2-2.5 hour guided tour will transport you to old time Florida as you peacefully paddle around Black Island. A guide will point out wildlife and share interesting background information on the flora and fauna of the park. Hear about the pirate who lived on Black Island and his treasure. Cost includes park entry: $15 FOLKS members; $20 non-members, plus kayak rental: $38/single kayak; $58/double kayak. Rental costs will be donated back to FOLKS by Lovers Key Adventures. To register call Judy 708-359-0466.