Thelma Villers Elkins left this world on Friday, November 24, 2017 following a lengthy illness. She was born July 18, 1927 to the late Fred and Isabelle Sanford of Niles, OH.

Thelma graduated from South Western Bible School of Waxahachie, TX. She returned to Ohio and married Robert Villers at the end of the World War II. Robert and Thelma left Ohio for Fort Myers Beach where Bob’s parents had retired and never had any reason to leave.

Her three children, Jacklyn, Joseph and Joyce; brother, Vernon and sister, Helen preceded her in death.

Thelma graduated from the first nursing class of Edison College in Ft. Myers. She worked as a nurse at Lee Memorial Hospital and later at the Beach Medical Center. Thelma lost her first husband Robert from Alzheimer’s after 63 years of marriage.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Elkins of 6 years and 3 grandchildren: Jodi (Richard) Villers Hair, Joseph Villers of North Carolina, and Jami Villers of Los Angeles, CA. A private burial will take place at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Chris Austin, Aging Life Care Manager of Lee Health – Senior Care Choices and Anita Robberson, Director of Nursing of Able Healthcare Services along with all the warm-hearted caregivers and professionals with Able and Hope Hospice at HealthPark. You took such good care of Thelma. We will always be grateful.

