As fall season begins, there are a lot of things happening on Fort Myers Beach! Don’t miss any of them by checking out the Sand Paper’s Around & About pages for upcoming events and be sure to grab a copy of the October SAND LIFE Entertainment magazine for a complete list of all the fun things to do on the beach.

TIME TO VOTE

Early Voting begins Monday Oct. 24 and continues through Saturday, Nov 5, includes Sunday, Oct. 30. Voting is available from 10am-7pm at any of ten locations in Lee County. The closest early voting locations to Fort Myers Beach are the Lee County Election Center, 13180 S. Cleveland, Fort Myers and the Bonita Springs Office, 25987 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs. Voters should bring their photo, signature ID with them. With a high voter turnout expected on Election Day, Nov. 8th, voters are urged to vote early or vote by mail. To request a vote by mail ballot contact the Lee Elections Office 239-LEE-VOTE or visit lee.vote.

FILL THE PANTRY DRIVE

Santini Marina Plaza Fresh Market and Artisan Village are sponsoring the Harry Chapin Food Bank Drive on SA Nov 5 from 9am-2pm. Come by and help fill the barrels with non-perishable food items to help stock the food pantry for the upcoming holidays. Most needed items are canned meats and fish, fruit (cups, cans, dried), canned vegetables, soups, cereal, peanut butter, rice/pasta/mac & cheese, boxed potatoes and dry beans. This event will feature the Santini Fresh Produce market, Artisan vendors with original art, jewelry, clothing and more, along with food and drink choices from the Restaurants of Santini and entertainment by the amazing Colton James! Come celebrate the season and donate to this worthy cause. 239-443-8810.

SURFERS FOR AUTISM

The 6th Annual Surfers for Autism Gulf Coast Festival will be held at Crescent Beach Family Park on SA Nov 5 from 9am-4pm. Volunteers provide a safe, fun, judgment-free environment for children and young adults within the autism spectrum. Participants are treated like rock stars as they enjoy a day filled with fun activities like paddleboarding, kayaking, live music, face-painting, games and more. On Nov 6th,SFA families are invited to enjoy a boat ride, tour of Ostego Bay Marine Science Center and the U.S. Coast Guard station. For details on event or to sign up as a volunteer, see surfersforautism.org.

FALL FESTIVAL

Lakes Park Fall & Halloween Festival is open now through MO Oct 31. The daily festival features hayrides, a pumpkin patch, games, bounce house, scarecrow display, family activities and the “Halloween Express” train. Open 10am-2pm and 6-9pm MO-FR and 10am-9pm SA and SU. Free admission, but some rides cost (hayrides $3; unlimited bounce house $10) Parking $1/hr or $5 all day. Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Dr. Fort Myers. 239-533-7575.

TRASH FISH DINNER

On SU Oct 23 from 5-9pmJack’s Farm to Fork Restaurant at the Pink Shell Resort will host a multi-tasting dinner using under-utilized and invasive fish species such as lionfish, porgy, mullet and more in nine tasting stations with craft cocktails and wine. Eight outstanding local chefs and sustainably focused organizations will present this educational dinner. Admission $100, includes dinner, beverages, tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/TrashFishFTM16 Proceeds benefit Chef’s Collaborative scholarship and education programs.

EXPLORING ETHNOBOTANY WALK

Learn the historical importance of Florida native plants as food, shelter, medicine and clothing to humans, past and present. Discover how these indigenous plants have been used by the Calusa and early settlers. Free guided walk offered each WE from 9:30-11am at Matanzas Pass Preserve.

SHELL POINT PRESENTS

Shell Point Retirement Community presents numerous events that are open to the general public. Shell Point is located off Summerlin Rd on the way to Sanibel. Tickets range from $10-36. To reserve your place call 239-489-8472. Upcoming events include:

-Music of Amy Beach TU Oct 25 at 10am. 239-489-8472

-Edison, Westinghouse and Tesla: War of the Currents SA Oct 29 at 10am. 239-489-8472

-Holiday Bazaar FR & SA Nov 4 & 5 from 9am-2pm. Free

-Four Freshmen SA Nov 12 at 7:30pm. 239-454-2067

-Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers SU Nov 13 at 6:15pm. 239-454-2147

HEALTHY HAPPY HOUR

All are invited to attend Healthy Happy Hour on TH Oct 27 from 7-8pm at Hammerhead Beach Gym. This Free event offers the chance to meet local wellness professionals with expertise in exercise, massage, acupuncture, wellness and more.

MONOFILAMENT MADNESS

It’s time to clear the fishing line from the mangrove areas of Lee County. SA Oct 29th from 8am-Noon, volunteers will help clean up the back bay, starting from the Mound House. A volunteer appreciation BBQ will be served after clean up. Volunteers go out in boats, kayaks, canoes, jet skis and anything else that floats to remove fishing line and other harmful debris from the back bay. Removing the debris helps wildlife and improves the health of the bay. Sponsors of the effort include FMB Community Foundation, Town of FMB, Advanced Disposal, Waste Pro and Sam Galloway Ford. To register go to klcb.org

INSHORE SLAM

All anglers are invited to participate in the 5th Annual Coast Guard Enlisted Associations’ inshore Slam fishing tournament on SU Oct 30. This catch, photo and release tournament is just $100/crew of 4. Prizes offered for 1st-7th pace for the largest Inshore Slam (One snook, one Trout and one Redfish) in total inches. Captain’s Meeting SA Oct 29th from 3-5pm at Fish Tale Marina. Fishing from 7am-3pm SU Oct 30 with Awards Reception from 4-5:30pm at Fish Tale Marina.

ART GALLERY

The Fort Myers Beach Art Gallery is now open MO-SA 10am-3pm. Their Fall Member Show is now on exhibit. The Gallery is open to all with free admission. Classes offered for both beginners and experienced artists in a variety of mediums during the season. Stop by the gallery to learn more, visit fortmyersbeachart.com or call 239-463-3909.

BOATING CLASSES

The San Carlos Bay Sail & Power Squadron offers several boating classes at their classroom at 16048 San Carlos Blvd. For more information on classes, times and registration, call 239-466-4040 or visit www.scbps.com Upcoming classes include:

-America’s Boating Class-Nov 5 & 12

-Local Waters-Local Chart-Nov 19

PAINT THE BEACH

The 7th Annual Paint the Beach en Plein Air Festival will be held Nov 7-13 on Fort Myers Beach. Sixty artists will spend three days painting local scenes before exhibiting their work at a Collectors Preview/Awards Reception on Nov 11. Two divisions: Juried & Emerging. Art on display and for sale Nov 11-13. Quick draw event Nov 12. Learn more at fortmyersbeachart.com.

IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK

The Friends of the Mound House will present an original Laurie Nienhaus play, “If These Walls Could Talk” on Saturday, November 5th at St. Raphael’s Parish Hall, 5601 Williams Drive, FMB. This satirical look at some of the colorful characters associated with the Mound House over its 100-year history is a fundraiser for Mound House education programs. Tickets for this one–night performance are $25 for general seating; $30 for reserved seating. For reservations, call 239-765-6472. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mound House and Skye’s in Santini Plaza.

BEACH SCHOOL PTO

The community is invited to join Beach PTO in raising funds to support our local school by becoming a sponsor for worthwhile enrichment projects like after school clubs, musical instruments, technology, field trips and classroom innovation grants. Donations from $25-$2500 are needed. The PTO is also looking for online auction donations for the January Putt & Pub Crawl. Contact the PTO by email at president@fmbpto.org or call Kim 239-910-2918 or Ginger 239-707-8328.

CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE

Save the date for the 28th Annual Christmas Boat Parade on SA Dec 3 at 5pm. Brought to you by the FMB Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Salty Sam’s Marina. Be part of the parade-sign up now. FMBBoatParade.com or call 239-454-7500 for more information.