Sailboats dotted the coastline over the weekend as participants in the Caloosahatchee Marching and Chowder Society’s 51st Summerset Regatta raced along the coast. Over 40 sailboats participated in the weekends’ festivities, which included events at Bonita Bill’s, Bootlegger’s and DiamondHead.

