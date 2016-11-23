It’s Thanksgiving weekend and there is plenty to do on the beach! Make sure you don’t miss anything by checking out these Around & About announcements and be sure to pick up a copy of the November SAND LIFE magazine for a complete list of what’s happening on the beach.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE

Stop by the Giant Book Sale this SA Nov 19 from 9am-12:30pm in the Beach Library parking garage. Minimal prices with lots of books to choose from.

BREWS ON THE BAY

The Estero Bay Buddies and Good Time Charters present Brews on the Bay, on SA Nov 19 from 3-6pm to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve. The cruise aboard a 38-ft catamaran will allow passengers to soak up the bay’s natural beauty while enjoying locally made brew form Point Ybel Brewery. Tickets are $50 and include the cruise, two beer tickets and a commemorative glass. A Designated Driver Ticket is available for $40. Seating limited, so get your tickets now by calling 239-218-8014 or visiting goodtimecharter.com.

PAUL TODD CONCERT

Beach United Methodist Church will host a Paul Todd concert on MO Nov 28 at 7pm in the sanctuary. The public is welcome to attend this free will concert. Doors open at 6:30pm. Todd will be guest musician during the SU Nov 27th and participate with the choir at the 10:30am service.

CHRISTMAS HYMN SING

St. Peter Lutheran Church presents their annual Christmas Hymn Sing TU, Nov 29 at 7pm. The popular holiday program will feature all the favorite Carols of Christmas. A wonderful way to welcome the season, the event is free and all are invited. 3751 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. 239-463-4251.

SONGWRITERS AT SUNSET

The 2016-2017 Free Acoustic Concert Series at Lovers Key State Park will be held on the first TH of each month Nov-Apr. The first concert is TH Dec 1 at 3:30pm and will feature all original music by Roy Schneider, Kim Mayfield and J. Robert. Free with park entry. The concert will take place at the beachfront gazebo. Seating available for the first 80 people. Bring a chair or blanket. Come enjoy some great original music in an intimate “bluebird Café” style. Sunset included.

PLAY SOFTBALL

Want to get outside and have some fun? Join the slow pitch softball group for ages 50+ that gathers at the Bay Oaks field every TU and TH at 10am through spring. No glove needed. Men & women welcome. Let’s have some fun! Questions? Call Ed 248-891-8848.

OSTEGO BAY

Support Ostego Bay Foundation by attending their Silent Auction and Old Fashioned Fish Fry on FR Dec 2 from 5-8pm. Silent Auction items include one of a kind arts & crafts, cruises to Key West and more. Held at co-sponsor Bonita Bill’s Waterfront Café, 700 Fisherman’s Wharf, amidst the picturesque sailboats, boat docks and pelicans. Learn more about Ostego Bay Foundation at OstegoBay.org or call 239-765-8101.

CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON

Join the Friends of the Mound House for their annual fundraising Christmas Luncheon at noon on SA Dec 3 at South Beach Grill. A Silent Auction and raffle tickets for exceptional items, including dinner for 6 prepared by Council women Hosafros, Gore and Cereceda. A short musical program will be provided by Jo and Mark List. Tickets $50. Cash bar available. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Mound House for educational purposes. Tables may be reserved. For reservations call Ceel Spuhler 765-6472.

MORNING MEANDER

A Nature Walk with a Bird Patrol Guide is offered on SA Dec 3 at 8am at Lakes Regional Park, 7330 Gladiolus Dr. Meet at Shelter A7 near the train station. This easy walk offers the opportunity to see birds in native vegetation with experienced guides pointing out the many species in Lakes Park. Free with paid parking. Bring water, sunscreen and binoculars. For more information call 239-533-7580.

CAR SHOW

Parrot Key Caribbean Grill hosts two car shows each month, on the 1st and 3rd MO. Next show Dec 5 from 5-9pm. Stop by to see some cool hot rods, classic cars and custom trucks. Have a great car? Get arrive early for parking and registration. Free to show; free to look. For more information visit MyParrotKey.com or call 239-463-3257.

BOATING CLASSES

The San Carlos Bay Sail & Power Squadron offers several boating classes at their classroom at 16048 San Carlos Blvd. For more information on classes, times and registration, call 239-466-4040 or visit www.scbps.com Upcoming classes include:

-America’s Boating Class-Dec 3 & 10

-Local Waters-Local Charts-Dec 17

SPIRIT OF THE HOLIDAYS

The Beach Kids Foundation will host several Spirit of the Holidays events. On TU Nov 29 from 5-9pm they will hold a Spirit Auction at Bayfront Bistro. Cocktails at 5pm, dinner and silent auction at 6pm; auction at 7:15pm. Auction items include Masters tickets, Hot air balloon ride, trip to the NFL Pro Bowl and more. Tickets $35 and available at Red Coconut RV Park or Century 21 Tri-Power Realty. On SA Dec 10 they will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30-10:30am at Red Coconut; WE Dec 21 a Gift Wrapping Party will be held at 5pm at Red Coconut. For more information, call 239-463-7200 or email info@beachkidsfoundation.org

ESTERO BAY PRESERVE

Estero Bay Buddies will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve with a Dinner and Silent Auction on FR Dec 2 at 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs. A historical retrospective, oral history and keynote speakers will share the rich history of Estero Bay and the aquatic preserve program. Renowned photographer Clyde Butcher will attend and all guests will receive a signed poster, t-shirt and tote bag. Proceeds benefit community outreach activities, internship opportunities and education programs in the preserve and Estero Bay Preserve State Park. Tickets $75. Tickets available at www.esterobaybuddies.org

CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE

Save the date for the 28th Annual Christmas Boat Parade on SA Dec 3 at 5pm. Brought to you by the FMB Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Salty Sam’s Marina. Be part of the parade — sign up now. Powerboats, large and small, sailboats are all invited to participate with prizes awarded in seven categories including Most Spirited Crew and People’s Choice. FMBBoatParade.com or call 239-454-7500 for more information.

SHRIMP PRINCESSES

It’s time to apply to participate in the Fort Myers Beach 59th Shrimp Festival Queen Pageant! Young ladies age 16-20 are eligible to apply. Participation includes awards and prizes, social events, a ride atop of a Corvette convertible in the Shrimp Festival parade, pageant gift bags and community service hours for school. The Queen receives a $500 college scholarship. Applicants can enter with their own sponsor or the Lions Club will provide one. Deadline to enter is January 15, 2017. For more information and an application go to FMBShrimpFestival.com or contact Pageant Coordinator Tracey Gore 239-849-3603 or

t-gore@comcast.net.

SAND SCULPTING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 30th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championships will be held daily through Nov 27 from 10am-5pm at Wyndham Garden Resort. The largest Sand Sculpting event in Florida features 16 master sculptors, over 40 sculptures, contests, vendors, live music, lessons and demos and plenty of kids’ activities. This weekend the Doubles and Advanced Amateur competitions will be held, while the Solo sculptures remain on display. Quick Sand contests, demonstrations, lessons, live music, vendors and more. Admission $7; Under 4 free. Details at fmbsandsculpting.com

SUNSET CELEBRATION

Gather with friends and neighbors every FR and SA from 5-9pm in Time Square for a Sunset Celebration featuring live music, food and fun! Music by High Tide Friday and Remedy Saturday.

CHARITY BALL

Yee-haw! All fans of the Wild Wild West best be markin’ their calendars because the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation’s Wild Wild West Charity Ball comes to town on January 13, 2017 from 6-10pm at the DiamondHead Resort. Experience the Gold Rush, Live and Silent Auctions, Line Dancing demonstration, ‘Good Grub’ and a cash bar. All cowboys, cowgirls, gamblers, saloon gals, banditos and Indians welcome. Tickets are $70/person or $650/table of 10. For tickets contact Mary Louise Bauman at 513-235-5651 or mlbauman944@gmail.com “Git Yer Tickets Right Quick”