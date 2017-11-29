Social Seniors Enjoy Holiday Meal

The Bay Oaks Social Seniors (BOSS) celebrated Thanksgiving early last week with a grand Thanksgiving feast at Bay Oaks on Wednesday, Nov. 22, served by volunteers from the Elite Team Basketball program at Bay Oaks. With the basics provided by Bay Oaks, participating seniors brought their favorite side dishes to share.

BOSS is a program open to everyone age 50 and over with the goal of encouraging healthy lifestyles by providing social, recreational and community events. BOSS sponsors weekly activities like Bocce & dominoes, plus special events. December BOSS events include a Kayak Trip to Manatee Park Dec. 5, Potluck lunch Dec. 6, Holiday House Tour of Burroughs Home in downtown Fort Myers Dec. 14, a Canal Cruise of Punta Gorda Christmas Lights Dec. 19 and a Lunch Bunch trip to DeRomo’s in Bonita Springs Dec. 27. For more information on Social Seniors events or membership, call Bay Oaks Recreation Center 239-765-4222. Photos by Danielle Felton.