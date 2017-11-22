Santa on the Sand and FMB Happenings

Don’t miss a thing happening on Fort Myers Beach! Check out the events listed here and pick up a copy of SAND LIFE entertainment magazine!

CHRISTMAS HYMN SING

St. Peter Lutheran Church presents the annual Christmas Hymn Sing TU, Nov 28 at 7pm. The popular holiday program will feature all the favorite Carols of Christmas. A wonderful way to welcome the season, the event is free and all are invited. 3751 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. 239-463-4251.

CRESCENT PARK BEACH

Beach restoration to restore sand to about 320 feet of beach at Crescent Beach Family Park will begin on MO, Nov 27. The beach was damaged by Hurricane Irma. Portions of the park will be closed during the project, which may take up to 30 days to complete. Watch for flaggers on Estero near the park.

FISH FRY

The Ostego Bay Foundation Marine Science Center will host their annual Fish Fry and Silent Auction at Bonita Bill’s on FR Dec 1 from 5-8pm. Fish fry is $10 and benefits Ostego Bay. No cost to participate in the Silent Auction. 50/50 raffles. Ostego Bay is celebrating 26 years of environmental education in SWFL.

BELL RINGERS NEEDED

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to ring bells this season at the FMB Publix from November to Dec 23. They ring MO-SA from 9am-8pm. Last year due to a lack of volunteers, there was no Salvation Army kettle at the Fort Myers Beach Publix. Please sign up now for a time slot so that the kettle returns this year. To learn more or to volunteer, call Eric at 239-278-1551 x 202. SalvationArmyLeeCounty.org

SHRIMP DINNER

Enjoy our area’s finest delicacy, Gulf Pink Shrimp, at the monthly Shrimp Dinner offered at Historic St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church, 5601 Williams Dr. on SA Dec 2 from 5-7pm. All you can eat GULF shrimp, homemade cole slaw, baked beans & cornbread. Soda included. Beer and wine tickets available. $20/per person.

SPEAKER SERIES

Lee County Parks & Recreation will host a four-part Great Calusa Blueway Speaker Series starting TU Dec 5 at 6:30pm at Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Rd, Fort Myers. Paddlers will enjoy hearing Dan Carns share his kayak fishing knowledge at this first lecture. He is a professional kayak fishing guide with years of experience fishing the Calusa Blueway. Free. For more information or directions call 239-432-2154.

CHRISTMAS LIST

Families that would like to add their children to the Beach Baptist Christmas list for children in need are asked to contact the church at 239-463-6452 or email office@beachbaptist.org. Children will not only receive a gift but will be given the opportunity to shop for and wrap gifts for their families. And visit with Santa at the Christmas event on Sunday, Dec 17.

CAR SHOW

Parrot Key Caribbean Grill hosts two car shows each month, on the 1st and 3rd MO. Next show Dec 4 from 4-7pm. Stop by to see some cool hot rods, classic cars and custom trucks. Have a great car? Get arrive early for parking and registration. Free to show; free to look. For more information visit MyParrotKey.com or call 239-463-3257.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Beach United Methodist Church presents Paul Todd & PJ in a Christmas Concert on FR Dec 15 at 7pm. No tickets needed. A free will offering will be taken.

SHELL POINT PRESENTS

Shell Point Retirement Community presents numerous events that are open to the general public. Shell Point is located off Summerlin Rd on the way to Sanibel. For costs and to reserve your place call 239-489-8472. Upcoming events include:

-Back, Broadway & The Art of Escher, TU Nov 28 at 1pm

-Middle East Session 5: Origins of Today’s Turmoil, TU Nov 28 at 1pm

-Living to 100: Is There an App for That? MO Dec 4

-All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, TH Dec 7 at 7:30pm

-Charlie Brown Christmas Concert, TU Dec 12 at 7:30pm

-Sing NOEL! SU Dec 17 at 6:15pm

VOLUNTEER NEEDED

The Estero Island Historic Society is seeking a volunteer curator for the EIHS. The position is ideal for a retiree or part-time resident with a background in organizing and managing exhibits and document/photo storage and curation. Depending on the candidate’s experience, this position could include managing exhibitions, scholarly research, part-time teaching of FGCU seminars at the Historic Cottage and/or fundraising and donor cultivation. If interested, contact Dr. Leroy Hommerding at the Beach Library, 239-765-8165.

TAXPAYER MEETING

The Estero Island Taxpayers Association (EITA) welcomes all taxpayers on Fort Myers Beach to join them, both full time and seasonal residents. Their next meeting will be held TU Dec 5 at 6:30pm at the Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St, FMB. The topic of this meeting is Beach Access with expected guest speakers from the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau. There will be refreshments afterwards to celebrate EITA’s one-year anniversary.

SONGWRITERS AT SUNSET

A free Acoustic Concert Series at Lovers Key State Park is offered on the first TH of each month Dec-Apr. The first concert is TH Dec 7 at 4:00pm and will feature Florida musicians, The Reckless Saints. The concert will take place at the beachfront gazebo. Refreshments available by donation. Seating available for the first 80 people. Bring a chair or blanket. Come enjoy some great original music in this intimate Songwriters Showcase. Sunset included. Free with park entry.

SANTA ON THE SAND

Friends of Lovers Key (FOLKS) and the Bonita Springs Rotary Club will host Santa on the Sand on SU Dec 10 from 1-4pm. Bring your children, grandchildren and friends for an afternoon of lunch, games and prizes on the beach with Santa. They will be collecting new unwrapped toys that the Rotary will later distribute to local children. Each child, age 8 and under, who donates an unwrapped toy will visit with Sandy and receive a small gift. Lunch will be provided for children and snacks for adults. Each family in attendance will be given a chance to win a fully decorated Christmas tree donated by the Rotary Club. Cost: For each child age 8 and under, bring a new unwrapped toy to place under the tree. Pre-registration required. Park entry fees apply. RSVP by calling Judy 708-359-0466 or email fjgreenwood@gmail.com

CARDS ANYONE?

Play bridge every Tuesday and Friday at the Woman’s Club 9:30am-2pm. Coffee and snacks provided. Bring a bagged lunch. If you would like to play, contact Claire Langer 239-292-1900. Members $3, non-member $5 Or beginning in December play Pinochle every Tuesday with registration at noon and play from 12:30 – 3:30pm at the Woman’s Club, 175 Sterling Avenue. Six rounds of 4 hands – played round robin. Bring your own beverages. If you would like to play, contact Linda Herron at lindalee2109@gmail.com. Members $3, non-members $6

FREE GUIDED BEACH WALKS

Each week Lee County Parks and the Town of Fort Myers Beach offer free walks with a trained naturalist. No registration needed, just show up and learn something about our environment. All are free with paid parking.

MO -9:30-11am – Life Along the Shore at Bunche Beach Preserve, 18201 John Morris Rd. Offered weekly through April.

TU – 9am Beach Walk at Newton House, 4650 Estero Blvd.

TU – 9:30 -11am — Barrier Island Ramble at Bowditch Point Park, 50 Estero Blvd. Next walk is Dec 5 and will be offered every other week through March.

MARKET SEASON

The Island is home to two Farmer’s Markets this season. The Fort Myers Beach Farm & Art Market is held every Tuesday from 8am-noon in the Nervous Nellie’s parking lot through April. The Beach Baptist Market at Estero Blvd and Connecticut will be held every WE from 9am-2pm through April.

FIRE RECOVERY

Early in November the Clark family, proprietors of The Doghouse, lost their home and everything in it to a house fire. While they are ok, they were left with nothing and need help. Donations of cash and gift cards may be made at Silver Sands Villas, The Doghouse, The Mermaid Lounge or Valerie’s Lounge. For more information call Andrea at

239-770-2434.