Sand Sculpting Solo Winners Span The Globe

Thousands of Southwest Floridians and visitors from all across the country and world flock to Fort Myers Beach this Thanksgiving holiday weekend for the conclusion of the 31st annual American Sand Sculpting Championship, sponsored by Seminole Casino Hotel, Greater Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel, through Sunday, November 26, on the beach in front of the Wyndham Garden Hotel at 6890 Estero Boulevard.

As the final weekend begins, the Master Solo Sculptors Championship concluded last week with a true international feel. John Gowdy of Italy won 1st Place with “A Quote by Albert Einstein,” followed by Bruce Waugh of Canada in 2nd with “There’s No Elevator to Success,” and Joris Kivits of The Netherlands in 3rd Place with “Fractured Dreams.” Bruce Phillips of the United States won the Sculpture’s Choice with “Spherical.” The 14 solo sculptures remain on display through the end of the festival.

Remaining featured events are the Masters Sculptors Doubles Championship and Advanced Amateur Florida State Championship, along with sand sculpting demonstrations, Quick Sand Speed Sculpting performances, photo-op areas and live music, with Masters Doubles and Advanced Amateur Champions announced Sunday, November 26, at 4:30 p.m.

Including amateurs, the sculptors have over 300 competition medals and many world championships, including more than 40 from this event; there are 4 teams in the Masters Doubles and 10 Amateurs. Advanced Amateurs work with 1 to 3 tons of sand and 3 to 6 hours of sculpting time, while professionals use roughly 9 tons and 20 hours.

Doubles teams are Melineige Beauregard & Kivits, Jihon Choi & Phillips, Gowdy & “Amazin’” Walter McDonald, and Paul & Remy Hoggard. Advanced amateurs are Dale Andrews, Amanda Bolduc, Mike Bradley, Lisa Fewless, Nathaniel Guerrero, Mark Mangia, Bruce Peck, Paul Warren, Mark Wilson and Wade Wheeler.

The American Sand Sculpting Competition runs rain-or-shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as rain does not damage the sculptures.

Arrive from the south if possible, to avoid the construction and traffic at the center section of the island, with a revolving bus system to transport guests from the Lovers Key parking area to the competition. Admission is $7, with kids 4 & under free. For details, see www.FMBSandSculpting.com.

Experience these dynamic sand sculptures yourself at the American Sand Sculpting Championship through Sunday, November 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gary Mooney

Photos by Sarah List.