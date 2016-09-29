The November General Election is right around the corner, in case you’ve missed all the mailings, commercials and phone calls. There are a few dates that voters need to know for this election.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday October 11, 2016. If you’ve moved or just never registered to vote here, do so by Oct. 11 if you want your vote to count.

Early Voting begins Monday, October 24 and runs through Saturday, November 5 and includes Sunday, October 30. There are ten Early Voting sites in Lee County.

Voters may also request a Vote-By-Mail ballot, formerly referred to as absentee ballot. The deadline to request one is November 2. For more information on registering to vote, early voting or vote-by-mail, call 239-LEE-VOTE or visit lee.vote