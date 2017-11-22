Rattlesnakemaster, Eryngium aquaticum, is an herbaceous perennial wetland plant with a strange name. Rattlesnakemaster got the name because it was used by Indian tribes to treat rattlesnake bites. Aquaticum has a solitary erect stem to 3’ high. Alternate lanceolate leaves ascend upwards along the stem. Leaves vary 6” to 20” in length and as much as 3” in width at the base of the leaf. Leaf margins are entire (smooth) or finely toothed. Leaves are sessile which means attached to the stem. There are no petioles. Branching occurs in the upper portion of the plant where spherical flower heads bloom.

Flower heads are assembled in clusters of three. This is an inflorescence called a cyme. Flower heads are about ½” in diameter with numerous tiny white-bluish flowers that are subtended by greenish bracts. The flower head sits on calyx with white sepals.

Aquaticum’s habitats include cypress swamps, marshes and ditches in the Florida panhandle and in coastal counties in the central peninsula. It is not found in Lee County. There are nine species in the genus Eryngium. Three species are found in Lee County. The picture was taken at the Native Plant Society’s nursery in Koreshan State Park.