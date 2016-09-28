Locals and visitors alike stepped up to support Public Lands Day last Saturday, September 24th by helping to clear trails, pick up trash and just polish up Lovers Key State Park, one of the top five parks in the state of Florida. Volunteers swarmed over the park’s trails and beaches for several hours, helping the park prepare for the tourists who will visit this winter. To learn more about the park, visit bit.ly/LKSPark or drop by the park, located about 2 miles south of Big Carlos Pass Bridge on the south end of Fort Myers Beach.

