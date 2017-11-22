Public Hearings Dominate Long Meeting

Council Runs Another Marathon

For the third time in November, the Town of Fort Myers Beach Council conducted a marathon session, with four Public Hearings pushing it past the five-hour mark. During its first break, a heated exchange took place between a Town resident, Council member and Town Attorney, necessitating a call to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance, though cooler heads prevailed before any action was needed on their part. Council’s meeting began at 9 a.m.

The first Public Hearing was an appeal from Texas Holdem, LLC, from Texas and Squeeze Me Inn, LLC, from Indiana to construct a shared dune walkover boardwalk at their adjoining residential properties at 8150 and 8170 Estero Boulevard that Town staff denied to cross over the Little Estero Island Critical Wildlife Area at the southern end of Fort Myers Beach. The proceeding, however, turned into a bizarre hybrid of courtroom trial and appeals process.

Attorney Amy Petrick of Lewis, Longman & Walker represented Texas Holdem and Squeeze Me Inn, with her witness Seth Behn, an urban regional planner who Town Attorney John Turner pointed out is an employee as well of Lewis, Longman & Walker. Petrick and Behn made the case that the Town should provide a zoning verification to confirm that the proposed dune walkover meets all applicable zoning and setback requirements, as requested by the property owners on June 29, 2017.

Staff replied via letter on August 30, 2017, that the proposed structure contravenes the Town Code, denying the request unless Council permits a Special Exception, leading to the appeal. Petrick stated the denial raises no issues regarding Town Code regulations, meaning that it is in direct conflict with the Code that allows minor structures like perpendicular dune walkovers permitted by right in the Environmentally Critical Zoning District, rather than requiring Special Exception Approval. As such, the property owners request that Council order the Community Development Department to provide a zoning verification letter.

Jason Green, a contract employee with the Fort Myers Beach Community Development Department, countered that the Code requires a Special Exception from Council for approval. “I went through the Code and found those pretty straight forward, that a minor structure of this type requires a Special Exception.” Following this and brief questions from several of its members, Council unanimously denied the appeal, though Council member Bruce Butcher noticeably hedged for several seconds, wondering aloud, “Can I split hairs?”

Shout It Out

Council then took what was to be a 5-minute break at 9:53 a.m., but Town resident David Tezak began screaming at Council member Anita Cereceda, apparently over the next agenda item, with Cereceda loudly defending herself. Attorney Turner firmly intervened, informing Mr. Tezak he must leave, with Tezak responding he would not, as it was a public session. Turner said if he did not exit, staff would call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and, after huddling with several Council members and staff, did so.

While this occurred, first Council member Joanne Shamp, then Local Planning Agency Vice Chair Dan Hendrickson calmed down Mr. Tezak. When two Deputy Sheriffs entered Council Chambers at 10 a.m., Tezak seemingly left without further incident, causing no action by the Deputy Sheriffs. The Council meeting resumed at 10:03 a.m.

The next Public Hearing was for a Special Exception & Variances for the Mango Street Parking Lot at 2440 Estero Boulevard, to convert a temporary seasonal lot into a 29-space permanent shared parking lot.

Burn The Book

“Our code does not allow this,” said Vice Mayor Tracey Gore. “Everyone knows I am a stickler for the Code, period! If we do not follow the Code, we should burn the book. The only way we can do this is to rezone it. The Code is here for a reason. The temporary seasonal lot in this area is allowed, but it is up to the applicant to submit the proper application for rezoning. We cannot approve this, just to get around the Code, or people will line up around the block to do the same thing. We have given you guys time and time and time to proceed with rezoning to Commercial Planned Development (CPD), as there is residential all around that parking lot; you have to rezone, just like Mom’s Restaurant did next door to you.”

“I share Tracey’s concern,” said Shamp, “but I also have a concern that this property owner did everything that Council directed him to all along the way, including seeking a Special Exception to solve the problem.” “I won’t support playing with the Code,” countered Gore. Mayor Dennis Boback wondered if “we can make the CPD temporary, so they can be open while going through this process.” “If we deny this motion, then they have to go through the whole zoning process while out of business that entire time, and I have a problem with that,” said Council member Bruce Butcher, with Cereceda adding, “especially since Council sent them down this path.”

“I am hearing the main concern is to accomplish the CPD Zoning without turning this into a quagmire,” said Town Manager Roger Hernstadt. “It seems to me we can take appropriate steps while allowing him to operate through the work of pursuing the CPD within a reasonable period of time. We can craft the document with the accompanying conditions, but I would rather not do it right here on the fly.” With that, Council unanimously continued the matter until its meeting on Monday, December 4, at 9 a.m.

The third Public Hearing concerned a proposed Ordinance for Mobile Tourist Information Centers, including the possibility of one in Times Square. “I am still worried about moving forward, because the Code outlaws mobile vendors, so I can’t support this,” said Gore. “I would like to see us make that change, so we can allow this.” Council voted to adopt the Ordinance 4 to 1, with Gore Against.

A Hot Mess

The final Public Hearing was to consider requested amendments to the previously approved Olde Seaport project from 2015, including new restaurants on Old San Carlos Boulevard, near Nervous Nellie’s. Council engaged in lengthy debate, concerning among other items, square footage, parking, restaurant seating, food preparation areas, boating activities, riparian corridors, incomplete paperwork, restaurant restrooms and previously settled lawsuits, with Gore and Shamp in particular initially against the requested amendments.

“I support your project,” Shamp told applicant Jim Figuerado, “but it has to fit. This is a beautiful project, but our paperwork needs to be complete. I am not saying go away, as we want good investors in our Town, but this is not passing from my point of view today.” “The plan we are looking at today is a hot mess,” agreed Gore. “This is not right, and it would be irresponsible for this Council to pass something like this. I think it is a fine project; I just want it done right, and that is what we are trying to do.”

“This is the exact project that we envisioned, to create a mall-type experience, with an anchor to the pier,” said Cereceda, who was the Town’s first Mayor as well as Mayor again during the initial 2015 approval. “Now it is almost 20 years later, and here you are.” Shamp felt that Council needed to clean up the conditions of approval. “I agree with cleaning it up, with the conditions of approval needing to be in there,” said Cereceda, “but this requires minor changes, so I see no reason for a delay.” “I was very confused in the beginning of this,” added Butcher, “but it is actually pretty clear now, and I will support it.”

Council suggested clarifications for consumption on premises, single purpose parking, correct square footage, marina and accessory uses, restaurant seating area definitions, bay access issues, hours of operation, and music only indoors, with the applicant in agreement. “I will support it now,” said Shamp. “This was a convoluted headbanger of a case back in 2015,” concluded Cereceda; “now it needs to be clear to all parties.” Following this, Council unanimously approved the Resolution.

In other matters, Barbara Hill, chair of Cultural & Environmental Learning Center Advisory Board (CELCAB), reported the Florida Department of Historical Resources determined that the iconic Mound House meets its criteria for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. Council then unanimously approved under Consent Agenda a contract to Ronald L. Book as the Town’s Legislative Consultant/Lobbyist for $45,000 annually, with a maximum in Expenses of $5,000.

Under Administrative Agenda, Council unanimously approved a Waiver of Goods Procedure to allow the Bay Oaks Recreation Center to purchase a new gymnasium floor through the National Joint Powers Alliance that will result in a 27% savings; and unanimously adopted the Final Fiscal Year 2016-17 Budget Amendment with Town Expenditures finishing $1,021,701 under budget and Revenue $849,384 over budget, even after Hurricane Irma expenses. “If we were a business,” joked the Town Manager, “I would term that a very successful year!” Town Council adjourned at 2:04 p.m.

Gary Mooney

