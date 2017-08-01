Popeyepalooza Sets Record

After this year’s record breaking event, our 8 year total raised for youth sports on Ft. Myers Beach is $25,951!!!

Our thanks to The Beach Pub, for their continuing partnership and commitment to this worthwhile cause. Our thanks for the generous sponsorships from the Beach Kiwanis, TPI, The Print Shop Ink, Krusty Pete’s Printing. Our thanks to all the generous local businesses who contributed over $8,000 worth of goods and services for our raffles and auctions! Our first-ever live auctions were a huge success!

And most of all, our most humble and heartfelt thanks to the people of Ft. Myers Beach for their incredible generosity and enthusiasm for making this a successful annual event! “Beach Love”. It’s a powerful force.

We are looking forward to some exciting announcements coming soon! Get ready, Ft. Myers Beach. You ain’t seen NOTHING yet!!!

Mike “Popeye” Dearden

Director, Popeyepalooza

Photos by Sarah List