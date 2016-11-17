Paint the Beach Winners

Another Paint the Beach Festival plein air art festival is in the books, leaving a new group of artists enamored with our picturesque island and many residents and visitors new owners of original artwork created right here.

Winners of the Main Competition:

Juried Division:

1st Place: David Belling, “Shrimp Shop”

2nd Place: Neil Walling, “Solitude”

3rd Place: Kathy Taylor, “Bowditch”

Merit Award: John Sanchez, “Vacation Home”

Honorable Mention: Fran Mangino, Michele Barron Buelow, Barb Valentine and Julie Nusbaum.

Emerging Division:

1st Place: Sherry Collier, “Sunrise St. Carlos Island”

2nd Place: Lynne Wesolowski, “Junkanoo Blues”

3rd Place: Patricia St. Onge, “Alley in Ft. Myers Beach”

Merit Award: Kelli Mason, “Holiday Court-Old School”

Honorable Mention: Floyd Lawrence, Mary Klunk, Sharon Yarbough and Tom Crosby

Most Representative of Beach: Keith Johnson, “Early Morning Walk”

Quick Draw Winners

Adult Division

1st Place: John Sanchez

2nd Place: Neil Walling

3rd Place Linda Richichi

Honorable Mention: Sheila Wissner

Student Division

1st Place: Rebecca Casimir

2nd Place: Vivien Cimafranca

3rd Place: Tricia Shamburger

Honorable Mention: Alina Castellanos

People’s Choice: Erma Jean Woodis, “Ft. Myers Beach”

Sundowner Event

1st Place: Crista Friedl

2nd Place: Sheila Wissner

3rd Place John Sanchez