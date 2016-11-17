Paint the Beach Winners

Another Paint the Beach Festival plein air art festival is in the books, leaving a new group of artists enamored with our picturesque island and many residents and visitors new owners of original artwork created right here.
Winners of the Main Competition:
Juried Division:
1st Place: David Belling, “Shrimp Shop”
2nd Place: Neil Walling, “Solitude”
3rd Place: Kathy Taylor, “Bowditch”
Merit Award: John Sanchez, “Vacation Home”
Honorable Mention: Fran Mangino, Michele Barron Buelow, Barb Valentine and Julie Nusbaum.
Emerging Division:
1st Place: Sherry Collier, “Sunrise St. Carlos Island”
2nd Place: Lynne Wesolowski, “Junkanoo Blues”
3rd Place: Patricia St. Onge, “Alley in Ft. Myers Beach”
Merit Award: Kelli Mason, “Holiday Court-Old School”
Honorable Mention: Floyd Lawrence, Mary Klunk, Sharon Yarbough and Tom Crosby
Most Representative of Beach: Keith Johnson, “Early Morning Walk”
Quick Draw Winners
Adult Division
1st Place: John Sanchez
2nd Place: Neil Walling
3rd Place Linda Richichi
Honorable Mention: Sheila Wissner
Student Division
1st Place: Rebecca Casimir
2nd Place: Vivien Cimafranca
3rd Place: Tricia Shamburger
Honorable Mention: Alina Castellanos
People’s Choice: Erma Jean Woodis, “Ft. Myers Beach”
Sundowner Event
1st Place: Crista Friedl
2nd Place: Sheila Wissner
3rd Place John Sanchez