Paint the Beach Appreciates Support

Fort Myers Beach Art Association and Paint the Beach chairmen would like to thank everyone involved in making the plein air festival a wonderful event once again. Thank you to our sponsors here in the town as well as those national sponsors who provided prizes for the artists. Without their support the event would not occur.

Thank you to: Greater Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts, Santini Marina Plaza, Fish-Tale Marina, Plein Air Magazine, The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel and the Town of Fort Myers Beach for being generous partners of this event. To Nervous Nellies, Matanzas on the Bay, Junkanoo, Fresh Catch Bistro, Truly Scrumptious, Skye’s, The Fish House, and Wyndham Garden Inn for hospitality. To Smokin Oyster Brewery and Oyster Bay Parks, Inc. for sponsoring prizes. Thanks also to Sun Ace Hardware, Publix and Key West Express for their support.

Our national sponsors deserve a huge thank you for providing prizes: Jack Richeson & Co. Inc., Cheap Joe’s, Gamblin, Rosemary’s Brushes, Watercolor Magazine, Pastel Magazine, Judson Guerrilla Painter, Golden, & Blick Art Materials.

Thank you to Island Sand Paper for advertising space and to them, the Observer, and River Weekly for all the coverage of our event.

A very special thank you to Al Durrett who supports Paint the Beach in every way possible. Without his vision, this event would never have happened. It’s been seven years since we began and Al is still behind us all the way. Thank you!

Lastly, thank you to the residents and businesses of Fort Myers Beach who welcomed the artists all week. The warmth with which they are received is especially appreciated by all.

Michele Buelow and Marie Crist

2016 Paint the Beach Co-Chairmen