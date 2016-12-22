New Year’s Eve Events

Looking for something to do on Fort Myers Beach? Here you’ll find everything that’s going on Around and About the Beach! And, be sure to pick up a copy of the December SAND LIFE Magazine for a complete list of what’s happening on the beach in print!

NEW YEARS EVE

The Town of Fort Myers Beach turns 21 on New Year’s Eve and everyone is invited to the party! Free cupcakes and cookies will be handed out in Times Square from Noon-1pm. Bay Oaks campus and pool will be open on SA Dec 31 from 10am-4pm and SU Jan 1 from 12-4pm. Join Bay Oaks staff for some field day-style games – pickleball, flag football, disc golf and more. Or enjoy free time at the pool with a large water slide, obstacle course and kiddie area. In Times Square the Times Square Merchant & Event Association will provide live music from noon to midnight Dec 31. Fireworks will entertain at midnight, courtesy of Fort Myers Beach businesses. Trolley service will be available from Summerlin Square and up and down the beach. Open alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the Time Square only from noon-1am on Dec 31.

BEACH CLEAN-UP

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation will coordinate a beach clean up on New Years Day. Trash bags and gloves will be provided and all are encouraged to bring water and wear sunscreen. Anyone interested in helping out can meet at the poinsettia tree in Times Square at 9:00 am. The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation is dedicated to working cooperatively to improve the quality of life in Fort Myers beach and surrounding communities. Anyone interested in joining may contact Judy Lawson, Membership Director at 509.679.1166

POLAR BEAR CLUB

The Fort Myers Beach Polar Bear Club invites all residents and visitors to join them in their 12th annual Polar Bear Jump into the Gulf of Mexico. This year’s event will be held at Outrigger Beach Resort, 6200 Estero Blvd on SU Jan 1 from Noon-5pm and will benefit long time polar bear Willie Frey who is battling throat/tongue cancer. A silent auction, raffles and t-shirts will be available. Donations of raffle items can be made via Bonnie 239-738-3251 or Ed 917-501-3698. Rookie polar bears always welcome, head to the Outrigger on Jan 1. The annual polar bear march to the sea takes place at about 2pm.

BOATING CLASSES

The San Carlos Bay Sail & Power Squadron offers several boating classes at their classroom at 16048 San Carlos Blvd. For more information on classes, times and registration, call 239-466-4040 or visit www.scbps.com Upcoming classes include:

-America’s Boating Class-Jan 7 & 14

-Local Waters/Local Charts Class-Jan 21

MEET THE AUTHOR

The Friends of Lakes Regional Library will host author J.C. Ferguson on Friday January 13, 2017 at 1:00pm at the Library.

Ms. Ferguson has written several books and will discuss her latest, ” Mangrove Madness ” a mystery which is set in the Florida Gulf Coast.

The program is free and open to the public.

Lakes Regional Library is located at 15290 Bass Road.

BIG BOOK SALE

The Friends of Lakes Regional Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 9:00am until 4;00pm at the Library.

The sale features a large selection of books, including fiction ,non-fiction and audio books as well as CD’s and DVD’s. GREAT PRICES!

Lakes Regional Library is located at 15290 Bass Road.

TOWN VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

The Town of Fort Myers Beach is looking for active members of the community to fill some vacancies on various advisory committees and boards, including the Local Planning Agency (1 vacancy), the Marine Resource Task Force (1) and the Community Resource Advisory Board (3). If you are interested in applying for an opening please submit a letter of interest indicating which committee you are applying for and a brief summary of your qualifications to the Town Council in care of the Town Clerk, on or before December 30, 2016 for consideration at the January 9, 2017 Town Council Meeting. For more information please inquire at Town Hall, (239) 765-0202.

TOWN HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

Town Hall will be closed on Dec 23-26. Dec 30 and Jan 2 in observance of the holidays. Beach Pool will be open 10am-4pm on Dec 24; Closed Dec 25; 10am-6pm on Dec 26; 10am-4pm on Dec 31; 12-4pm on Jan 1 and 10am-6pm on Jan 2. Bay Oaks will be open 10am-4pm Dec 24; Closed Dec 25; 10am-6pm Dec 26; 7:30am-6pm on Dec 30; 10am-4pm on Dec 31; 12-4pm on Jan 1 and 10am-9pm on Jan 2. Otherwise regular hours for Bay Oaks and Beach Pool.

HOLIDAY ART SALE

The Fort Myers Beach Art Association’s annual holiday show & sale, Art Divine, at the FMBAA’s gallery on the corner of Shell Mound and Donora continues through Jan 12. There will be a variety of pieces available – both framed and unframed priced at or below $150. Gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-3pm. The gallery will be closed Dec 24, 25, 31 and Jan 1. 239-463-3909.

WINTER CONCERT SERIES

This year’s Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts Winter Concert Series is going to be is better than ever. The Friends, whose mission is to promote and support theater, music, culinary and visual arts on Fort Myers Beach and the surrounding community with a vision to make the arts on Fort Myers Beach accessible for all to enjoy and discover, look forward to offering some great entertainment beginning next month. In early 2017 former member of 50’s and 60’s group, The Platters, Al Holland and Friends will perform on January 26. February 24 means it’s time to catch a wave with coastal sounds of Beach Boys-related California Surf, Inc. Demand for this Naples-based, father and son led-band, Paul Todd and Paul Todd, Jr. brings them back to the Island on March 30. Finally, to bring it on home will be the first ever Southwest Florida appearance of the Atlantic City Boys singing the crooning tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on April 20.

Tickets are $25 are available now or if purchased by Dec. 31, get 10% off a 4-pack of tickets. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit friendsoftheartsfmb.com , call (239) 463- 3600 or connect with Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts on Facebook. All shows will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Fish-Tale Marina Propeller Lounge at 7225 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach.

KAYAK ECO-TOUR

Explore the winding mangrove creeks and hidden backwaters of Estero Bay as only a kayaker can. Join this unique eco-tour guided by Dexter Norris, biologist, naturalist and Mound House Environmental Educator. Experience the abundant natural beauty of the ancient realm of the Calusa in a tandem kayak as you paddle the Estero and Hell Peckney bays. Tours conducted as per Florida Society of Ethical Ecotourism guidelines. Offered WE Dec 28 and SA Dec 31 from 9am-12pm. Cost $45/person (museum admission included). Members $15. All equipment provided. Water shoes required. Must be over age 12 and able to swim, walk over rough terrain and get in and out of a kayak and paddle for up to 3 hours. Children 12 and older must be accompanied by parent/guardian. Reservations required-call 239-765-0865.

YOGA AT SEVEN SEAS

Head to the Seven Seas house at Newton Park on Tuesday at 5:45pm for a yoga class taught by Susan Carter, RYT, an instructor with over ten years of experience. This drop-in yoga class is for all levels of yoga experience. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat if they have one. $10/class. 239-765-0865

FREE GUIDED BEACH WALKS

Each week Lee County Parks and the Town of Fort Myers Beach offers free walks with a trained naturalist. No registration needed, just show up and learn something about our environment. All walks are from 9:30-11am unless otherwise noted.

MO-Life Along the Shore at Bunche Beach Preserve, 18201 John Morris Rd. Free with paid parking

TU- Beach Walk at Newton House, 4650 Estero Blvd, 9am; Barrier Island Ramble at Bowditch Point Park, 50 Estero Blvd.

WE-Ethnobotany at Matanzas Pass Preserve, 199 Bay Rd.;

TH-Life in the Mangroves at Matanzas Pass Preserve, 199 Bay Rd.

FR-Barrier Island Ramble at Bowditch Point Park, 50 Estero Blvd. Free with paid parking.

THE BASIS

Chapel by the Sea will host a program, The Basis by Alzheimer’s Association, on WE Jan 11 from 10-11:30am. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment and much more. RSVP to chapel@chapelbts.org or call

239-463-3173 x 20.