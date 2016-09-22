Moonlight Kayaking at Lovers Key

There’s always a lot happening around Fort Myers Beach! Check out the Sand Paper’s Around & About pages for upcoming events and be sure to pick up a copy of the September SAND LIFE magazine for a complete list of all the fun things to do on the beach.

FILLET & RELEASE

It’s time to be planning your participation in the 12th Annual Fillet & Release tournament for Hope Hospice on SA Sept 24 at Matanzas Inn. Last year’s payout was $17,430! Cost to enter is $350/team with a max of 4 anglers per boat. Shot gun start at 7am; weigh in ceremony at 3pm. Raffle, dinner for registered anglers. Guests may purchase mean for $10. Captains meeting on Sept 23 at 6:30pm at Bahama Breeze. Additional information at filletandrelease4hospice.com

MORNING MEANDER

A Nature Walk with a Bird Patrol Guide is offered on SA Oct 1 at 8am at Lakes Regional Park, 7330 Gladiolus Dr. Meet at Shelter A7. This easy walk offers the opportunity to see birds in native vegetation with experienced guides pointing out the many species in Lakes Park. Free with paid parking. Bring water, sunscreen and binoculars. For more information call 239-533-7580.

ZUMBA GOLD

Chapel by the Sea hosts a Zumba Gold exercise class every Tuesday from 1:30-2:15pm. Bring sneakers, water and a towel to class in Silver Hall. $6/class walk in; $5 punch card. For more information contact instructor Grace at 239-209-8009. Mariagrace12.zumba.com.

CPR/AED CERTIFICATION CLASS

Islanders are invited to attend a class in CPR and AED presented by the Fort Myers Beach Fire District at Chapel by the Sea, Silver Hall on WE Sept 28 from 10am-2pm. Register by calling 239-463-3137 x 20 or email chapel@chapelbts.org.

SUPPORT FRIGHT NIGHT

Bay Oaks is looking for candy donations and spooky people to volunteer at the 16th Annual Family Fight Night on Friday, October 21st from 6-9pm. Scary ghouls needed for the haunted House and haunted Trail. Kids will win candy playing carnival games and folks are needed to instruct young goblins in how to play the games and hand our candy. To volunteer call 239-765-4222. Candy donations can be dropped off at Bay Oaks Rec Center, Beach Pool or Beach Elementary. Donate 10 large bags and earn a family pass for 4!

HEATSTROKE SAFETY

The Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District, along with the Golisano Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids of Southwest Florida, remind Islanders to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, not even for a minute! If you see a child unattended in a hot vehicle, call 911! Be sure everyone is out of a vehicle when unloading. Look before you leave!

LOVERS KEY STATE PARK

Guided nature programs are offered in the park. All programs require registration, are free with park entry and take place at 10am. To register call 239-463-4588. Upcoming programs include:

FR Sept 23 – Black Island Bike Tour

FR Sept 30 – Black Island Kayak Tour

BEACH LIBRARY

Library hours: MO-FR 9am-5pm; SA 9am-1pm. 239-765-8162. The Friends Used Book Store is located on the third floor and is open MO-FR 9:15am-4: 45pm. Upcoming programs include:

FR Sept 23, 10:30am –Computer Security, pre-register

TH Sept 29, 10am-1pm –Voter Registration Assistance

PIRATE FEST

The 11th Annual Pirate Festival arrives in Fort Myers Beach on Friday, October 7th on Old San Carlos Blvd. From 4-10pm adults are invited to participate in the Pub Quest and wear your costume! On SA Oct 8 and SU Oct 9, from 10am-5pm, it’s family-friendly fun all day long on Old San Carlos Blvd. Live ship battles, Live Music & performances, children’s activities and a Pirate Bazaar. Join the pirates, wenches, corsairs and beauties for the fun weekend! $5 donation for adult entry. Fmbpiratefest.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Pirate Fest (Oct 7-9) and the American Sand Sculpting Championship (Nov 18-27) need volunteers for a variety of tasks, including setup, cleanup, entry, water/soda sales and trash patrol. Morning and afternoons shifts available. Contact Rhonda at Rhonda@fmbchamber.com or the FMB Chamber 239-454-7500 for details.

FUNAMENT

Fish Tale Marina will be host to the Mako Funament on October 13-15.Open to Mako boat owners and Bass Pro Shops Preferred Customers, regardless of boat make, this is a fun tournament with just a $100 entry fee/boat. Entry gets a Captain’s Bag, T-shirts for the crew, daily dockside parties and cookouts and free dockage and trailer storage at Fish Tale on a first come/first served basis. Kick off on TH Oct 13 at Bass Pro Shops. Fishing hours FR and SA from 7am-5pm with dockside cookouts from 5-7pm. Awards presented dockside SA at 7pm. Learn more at makoboats.com/fishingfunaments.

MOONLIGHT KAYAKING

Join the Friends of Lovers Key State Park (FOLKS) on FR Oct 14 at 5pm for a Sunset/Moonlight paddle through the mangrove protected estuary inside the park. This 2-2.5 hour guided tour will transport you to old time Florida as you peacefully paddle around Black Island. A guide will appoint out wildlife and share interesting background information on the flora and fauna of the park. Hear about the pirate who lived on Black Island and his treasure. Cost includes park entry: $15 FOLKS members; $20 non-members, plus kayak rental: $38/single kayak; $58/double kayak. Rental costs will be donated back to FOLKS by Lovers Key Adventures.

PET PARADE

Mark your calendars now for the 6th Annual Pawsitively Awesome Howl’oween Pet Parade and Artisan/Fresh Market at Santini Marina Plaza on SA Oct 29th from 9am-2pm. Have some fun dressing you and your pet for this fun event! Parade is at 11am, Pet Registration is 10-10:30am sharp next to DJ booth. Kicking off the Santini season of events, the Pet Parade and Artisan Market welcomes seasonal residents back to the Island with great food, fresh produce and unique vendors. Find A Home Give A Home Pet Rescue will be accepting donations of dog and cat food and supplies.

MOUND HOUSE EVENTS

Mound House is a unique archaeological and historical site on Fort Myers Beach located directly on Estero Bay and offers a variety of programs. Experience this one of a kind museum that sits atop a 2,000 year old Calusa Indian Shell Mound. Open TU, WE & SA 9am-3pm. Guided Museum Tours are offered from 9am-3pm most days the museum is open, call for availability. Extra fee for programs for non-members unless noted as free. Museum admission $10/adults; $5/ages 6-12. 451 Connecticut St. moundhouse.org 239-765-0865. Upcoming programs:

–SAT Sept 24: 10am – Calusa Indian Crafts

–TU Sept 27: 9am-Guided Beach Walk at Newton Park (free); 10am-Gardens of the Mound House

–WE Sept 28: 8am – Shorebirds of FMB (Call for reservations)

FRIENDS OF THE MOUND HOUSE

The Friends of the Mound House have announced two upcoming events that will directly support the ongoing preservation and educational programing of the Mound House. On SA Nov 5 they will host “If These Walls Could Talk” at Saint Raphael’s Episcopal Church. This is a humorous ‘spoof’ written by Laurie Nienhaus about some of the incidents in the Mound House’s diverse and eclectic history. On SA Dec 3 the Friends will host their Annual Christmas Luncheon at South Beach Grill with a short program and silent auction. Save these dates and watch for more details coming this fall.

PIPER CENTER CLASSIC

Golfers are invited to participate in the Dr. Piper Center Classic on Oct. 1 at The Golf Club at Magnolia Landing in North Fort Myers. This event is a fundraiser for the Dr. Piper Center for Social Services, which provides a senior companion program, a foster grandparent program and is devoted to enhancing the social and economic well being of those 55+ in SWFL, including Fort Myers Beach. The Classic begins at 8:30am. Cost is $400/team and includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, drink tickets prizes, raffles and more. To register call 239-332-5346.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has advised that vehicles in multiple counties including Lee are being targeted by burglars. They are looking for purses in view and either smashing out windows or opening unlocked doors. The vehicles being targeted are parked in commercial parking lots such as fitness centers and shopping plazas. Please be vigilant to put belongings out of sight and lock car doors which may deter your vehicle becoming a target for thieves especially as the holiday shopping season approaches.