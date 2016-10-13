Monofilament Madness Oct 29th

There’s always a lot happening around Fort Myers Beach! Check out the Sand Paper’s Around & About pages for upcoming events and be sure to pick up a copy of the October SAND LIFE magazine for a complete list of all the fun things to do on the beach.

VOTE

The deadline for voter registration to vote in the Nov. 8th election has been extended to TU Oct 18 due to Hurricane Matthew. If your address has changed or you have recently moved to Florida, or moved to Lee from another Florida county, contact lee.vote for more information or call 239-LEE-VOTE,

BREAST CANCER WALK

Join the 7th annual Walk the Walk for Breast Cancer on SA Oct 15 at the Mermaid Lounge. Registration begins at 10am; walk starts 11am. This poker walk will stop at Beach Pub, Tropical Sunset, Lighthouse Tiki Bar, Yucatan and Mermaid. Prizes for Best and Worst Poker Hand plus one for Best Pinkly Dressed. Raffles, 50/50, Silent Auction and buffet after the walk at Mermaid for participants. $20/person includes shirt. For more information contact Lena at 765-9100.

COMMOTION BY THE OCEAN

The FMB Chamber of Commerce will host Commotion by the Ocean on TH Oct 20 from 5-7pm at Pinchers Bar & Grill at the Wyndham Garden, 6890 Estero Blvd. This meet and greet will provide residents the chance to learn more about the background and views of candidates.

AIRING OF THE QUILTS

Dozens of quilts will be on display in a clothesline show SA Oct 15 from 10am-2pm at the Edison Ford Winter Estates. Antique quilts from the 1880’s to 1920’s will also be on display inside the homes. Antique car clubs will have cars on display. Artist Marie Dyer will demonstrate the art of scarf painting. Living history characters of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford as well as their wives will be on site for photos. Ticket’s $20 adults; $15 ages 13-19; $11 children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. 239-334-7419.

MONOFILAMENT MADNESS

It’s time to clear the fishing line from the mangrove areas of Lee County. SA Oct 29th from 8am-Noon, volunteers will help clean up the back bay, starting from the Mound House. A volunteer appreciation BBQ will be served after clean up. Volunteers go out in boats, kayaks, canoes, jet skis and anything else that floats to remove fishing line and other harmful debris from the back bay. Removing the debris helps wildlife and improves the health of the bay. Sponsors of the effort include FMB Community Foundation, Town of FMB, Advanced Disposal, Waste Pro and Sam Galloway Ford. To register go to klcb.org

AUDUBON BREAKFAST

Audubon of SWFL will host their 19th Annual Environmental Breakfast on TH Oct 27. Coffee at 7am; Breakfast begins at 7:30am. Event will be held at Riverside Community Center, 3061 E. Riverside Dr, Fort Myers. A panel of local leaders including representatives of the Board of Lee County Commissioners, Conservation Lands manager and representatives from the “Yes on Conservation 20/20” will discuss the 20-year old Conservation 20/20 program and referendum. The mission of Audubon SWFL is to protect plants, animals and their habitat and to promote environmental education and a greater community involvement with the natural world. RSVP for breakfast by emailing Audubon.southwest.florida@gmail.com

ART GALLERY

The Fort Myers Beach Art Gallery is now open MO-SA 10am-3pm. Their Fall Member Show is now on exhibit. The Gallery is open to all with free admission. Classes offered for both beginners and experienced artists in a variety of mediums during the season. Stop by the gallery to learn more, visit fortmyersbeachart.com or call 239-463-3909.

IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK

The Friends of the Mound House will present an original Laurie Nienhaus play, “If These Walls Could Talk” on Saturday, November 5th at St. Raphael’s Parish Hall, 5601 Williams Drive, FMB. This satirical look at some of the colorful characters associated with the Mound House over its 100-year history is a fundraiser for Mound House education programs. Tickets for this one–night performance are $25 for general seating; $30 for reserved seating. For reservations, call 239-765-6472. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mound House and Skye’s in Santini Plaza.

FRIGHT NIGHT

The 26th Annual Family Fight Night will be held at Bay Oaks on Friday, October 21st from 6-9pm. Scary ghouls, a Haunted House, Haunted Trail, costume contests for all ages, plus games galore! Cost is $4/person or $10/family of four. Candy donations can still be dropped off at Bay Oaks Rec Center, Beach Pool or Beach Elementary. 239-765-4222.

DONATIONS NEEDED

The Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club is preparing for their annual

Flea Market to be held on SA Nov 12. They would greatly appreciate donations of gently used items, including smaller pieces of furniture, household goods, sports equipment, clothing, jewelry, etc. Donated items may be dropped off any TU between 9:15am and 2pm at 175 Sterling. For more information or if you need special arrangements for drop off, call Claire Langer at 292-1900. Proceeds from the Flea Market and from their January Style Show are shared with Fort Myers Beach local charities.

PLAYGROUP

Attention parents of preschoolers! A new playgroup is starting for children age 1-5. Meet this SA, Oct 15 at 10:00am at the Bay Oaks playground to discuss plans with Ms. Debbie. For more info call 239-677-7017.

QUARTER AUCTION

A Quarter Auction will be held on TH Oct 20 at Beach Baptist Church Retreat Center, 130 Connecticut St, FMB. Don’t know what that is? No worries, they’ll teach you. Bring friends, $3 paddle rental, 2 rolls of quarters and a little extra for raffle tickets, Silent Auction and shopping. The auction benefits Cat Tails & More. Your donations of wet or dry cat food earn entry into special drawing. Food and beverage available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm, auction begins at 6:30pm. Anyone willing to volunteer or donate items for the Silent Auction is asked to call Jo Knobloch 239-463-6118.

PET PARADE

The 6th Annual Pawsitively Awesome Howl’oween Pet Parade and Artisan/Fresh Market is coming to Santini Marina Plaza on SA Oct 29th from 9am-2pm. Have some fun dressing you and your pet for this fun event! Parade is at 11am, Pet Registration is 10-10:30am sharp next to DJ booth. Kicking off the Santini season of events, the Pet Parade and Artisan Market welcomes seasonal residents back to the Island with great food, fresh produce and unique vendors. Find A Home Give A Home Pet Rescue will be accepting donations of dog and cat food and supplies. 239-443-8810

RAPHAEL’S

Remodeling efforts at the church have caused Sunday services on October 23 and 30 and Healing services on October 19 and 26 to be held in the Parish Hall.

MOUND HOUSE EVENTS

Mound House is a unique archaeological and historical site on Fort Myers Beach located directly on Estero Bay and offers a variety of programs. Experience this one of a kind museum that sits atop a 2,000 year old Calusa Indian Shell Mound. Open TU, WE & SA 9am-3pm. Guided Museum Tours are offered most days the museum is open with special programs at 10am. Call for availability and cost. Located at 451 Connecticut St. moundhouse.org 239-765-0865.

PAINT THE BEACH

The 7th Annual Paint the Beach en Plein Air Festival will be held Nov 7-13 on Fort Myers Beach. Sixty artists will spend three days painting local scenes before exhibiting their work at a Collectors Preview/Awards Reception on Nov 11. Two divisions: Juried & Emerging. Art on display and for sale Nov 11-13. Quick draw event Nov 12. Learn more at fortmyersbeachart.com.

INSHORE SLAM

All anglers are invited to participate in the 5th Annual Coast Guard Enlisted Associations’ inshore Slam fishing tournament on SU Oct 30. This catch, photo and release tournament is just $100/crew of 4. Prizes offered for 1st-7th pace for the largest Inshore Slam (One snook, one Trout and one Redfish) in total inches. Captain’s Meeting SA Oct 29th from 3-5pm at Fish Tale Marina. Fishing from 7am-3pm SU Oct 30 with Awards Reception from 4-5:30pm at Fish Tale Marina.