Lovers Key to Build Visitor Center

Construction Set for Spring 2018

While roughly 200 people celebrated the 20th anniversary of Lovers Key State Park on Friday evening, November 17, a great deal of conversation that night centered around an amenity yet to exist: The new indoor visitor center, exhibit area and classroom space that will break ground in Spring 2018!

“Seven years ago, the Friends Of Lovers Key State Park (FOLKS) took on the monumental task of pushing for a visitor center,” recalled Rich Donnelly, FOLKS President. “At that time, Lovers Key was the 3rd most visited state park, with no indoor facility to host lectures and classes and weddings and social occasions, and one was clearly necessary, so we launched a campaign and today we are proud to say that the Florida State Legislature has allocated $4 million to build this dream.”

Rich related that “the engineering design through the Department of Environmental Protection is 60% complete, with a project manager, and construction set for May 2018, with completion in 2019, making this one of the most interesting times in our 20-year history, to fit our mission to protect and preserve our past, present and future. Visitors need to know more about our history and environment, as the more our happy beach goers comprehend our four beautiful ecosystems, the better it is for all of us.”

“The visitor center will have exhibits on one side and a classroom and meeting space on the other,” explained Mark Generales, a FOLKS member who led the funding initiative before the Florida Legislature. “The process actually began last year, when the State appropriated $450,000 for architects and engineers and permitting, then the remaining $3.55 million this year for construction, to tell Southwest Florida’s ecological story. We want visitors to learn the park’s history, background and environment, as so many people now just come here to go to its spectacular beaches, but they miss out on knowing about its various habitats.”

Make It Happen

The State Park system chose Sweet Sparkman Architects of Sarasota to design the building, “and they are a joy to work with!” Generales exclaimed. “They spent time with us, walked the park, and did a nice job of interpreting what we all envision. The building will be 17 feet off the ground, due to floodplain regulations, but they will still use the lower level by making it an outdoor classroom, with ceiling fans and tables, to teach sessions or show off critters. FOLKS could not have accomplished this without the assistance of the government leaders from our neighboring communities of Bonita Springs, Estero and Fort Myers Beach, along with their individual citizens who met with our State leaders, to make this $4 million happen.”

An instrumental player who helped “make it happen” is State Representative Matt Caldwell (R-District 79). “It was the passion of people like Mark Generales and the FOLKS Board over the proposed visitor center that sold me, though it didn’t take much selling, as I have loved this park my entire life and thought it outrageous, with its visitation and visibility, that there was no such facility already, so I was thrilled to take the legislative lead. Unlike a lot of current Floridians who are relatively new to our State, my family has been here over 200 years, so we are deeply passionate about it and want everyone to catch up on our history and environment as fast as possible. A thousand people a day move to Florida, and there is nowhere else in the world like it, yet many hardly know anything about it, and I don’t mean just kids but adults. From my viewpoint, this facility will change a lot of that, as visitors will learn what is unique about Florida, and once you understand that, you will look at this region differently, young and old alike!”

Lovers Key manager Bob Steiger echoed Caldwell: “This time next year, the new visitor center will be under construction, and that will provide people a better knowledge of Southwest Florida’s coastline ecosystem, and ours specifically as a barrier island, to those who use, visit and protect it. Remember most visitors and even residents are not native Floridians, so it is crucial they know its history, as one of our missions is education.”

While the State is funding design and construction, FOLKS will raise an additional $800,000 for exhibits. “The Friends have $140,000 to this point,” said Generales. “We are working with Split Rock Exhibits from St. Paul, Minnesota, who will construct the exhibits. FOLKS interviewed 4 or 5 different firms, and their expertise blew us away! They are a national firm famous for specializing in high-end exhibits all over the country, including the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel. This will not be your stereotypical visitor center you are used to seeing, but a unique and iconic design and exhibit space. We are all moving together in one direction to make this a reality.”

Half & Half

“The focus of the building will very much be an environmental and educational facility,” Generales explained, “with half dedicated to classrooms and community space, and the other half for exhibits. How do you teach elementary and middle and high school kids when there is nowhere to get together, as we don’t have such a building right now, and any place that draws over a million visitors annually surely deserves one. We can’t do anything in inclement weather or at night, and that limits our ability to serve the public. Now that a Lovers Key State Park visitor center is close to a reality, we can recruit and add future partners, like our new relationship with Florida Gulf Coast University, and that would not be possible without this soon-to-be-built education center. Once we have the building, we can host events that will cover animals and plants and all kinds of different nature and water quality presentations in climate-controlled conditions.”

He described the next phase as “a duel responsibility. With money for construction now in place, we must raise funds for exhibits and furnishings, and we need this ready in a little over a year, so spread the word to your family and friends and neighbors so that we can make this place fantastic in the foreseeable future. You understand the passion for Lovers Key and this concept, and how hard the people worked to make the dream of the FOLKS board come true in just 7 years.”

Major fundraising will not occur until the visitor center is under construction. “It is tough to find money just by talking about a concept,” Mark Generales concluded, “When you can show funders tangible progress, that they can be part of something special, with potential naming rights for rooms or exhibits, that can make up their minds. We have one of the longest undeveloped coastline areas left in all of Southwest Florida, with mangroves and native plants and a habitat conducive to filtration and the Bay and the Gulf, so we are much more than just a great beach. There are many state parks across Florida with far less patronage that have visitor centers, so our time has come.”

Gary Mooney