Lovers Key State Park Turns 20!

As the sun set over the magnificent wide beach of Lovers Key State Park, with music wafting in the background, several hundred people toasted the 20th anniversary of the Friends of Lovers Key State Park (FOLKS) and the State Park itself, the natural and environmental oasis just south of Fort Myers Beach on Friday evening, November 17.

The State Park is made up of Lovers Key, Black Island, and Inner and Long Keys, composing 1,616 acres. Activities include shelters, swimming, picnicking, boating, sunbathing, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, bicycling, and wildlife viewing for manatees, dolphins, and over 40 bird species. In the beginning of its development 20 years ago was Ranger Robert Steiger, who served as the Park’s first manager until moving to Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in North Naples, before returning to manage Lovers Key again in December 2016.

In reflecting upon the past two decades, Steiger mused, “To me, it is important that people in the community recognize Lovers Key as an integral part of their lives, as well as to the greater community, because they are the ones who put in their time and effort to support their State Park. In the early days, we knew we were doing a delicate mixture of preserving a natural treasure while creating a tourist attraction, so you have to balance the amenities necessary for visitors with sustaining the environment they come to experience. This ultimately makes Lovers Key their story, because citizens of yesterday and today basically said, ‘If you build it, they will come!’ If you do the recipe correctly, then residents and visitors enjoy it, and I think we hit upon a good recipe!”

Steiger hates to use bland numbers to describe the vibrant Lovers Key, “but to know how far we have come, we need to know about our past and present. We exceed $1 million in revenue and bring in over 1.2-million visitors annually who contribute $89 million to our local economy, and are responsible for over 1,500 jobs in our surrounding communities, with over 11,000 volunteer hours. We have 2 miles of beaches and more than 5 miles of hiking trails, and the best rangers in the statewide system of 175 parks. Lovers Key is the second most-visited State Park in Florida, behind only Honeymoon Island in Dunedin.”

Close Your Eyes & Listen

Pamela Jones-Morton, former president of the Friends Of Lovers Key State Park (FOLKS) provided a brief history: “Go back in your mind over one thousand years,” she instructed, “and close your eyes and just listen,” as waves lapped against the shore, complemented by gentle migratory bird calls just after sunset. “Isn’t that a beautiful sound and just amazing, with civilization and the roadway just over there, yet we are in this magnificent solitude. That is what the Calusa Indians would hear when this was their territory, and uncanny that they came here to share a meal and talk and savor the company of friends, like we are tonight. That is why we preserve this, so 50 years from now, another group can enjoy the same thing!”

Lovers Key State Park is the combined acreage of Lovers Key, Black Island, and Inner and Long Keys. “For years,” said Pam, “these remote and solitary beaches were only accessible by boat, so kids would say to Mom, ‘I am going to Sally’s to study algebra,’ with Joey saying, ‘I am going to a friend’s house to study algebra,’ and they got in a boat and come here and studied anatomy instead, and that is how it became known as Lovers Key! Black Island is from Black Augustus, a captured pirate who later escaped and made his home there. Inner Key is because it is between Black Island and Lovers Key, and no one knows about Long Key because it is round!”

Pam explained the role of Carl E. Johnson, “who owned the south part of the island and turned it over to Lee County for a park. A developer wanted to construct a private community with the remainder of the property, but Johnson had a different idea and worked to preserve the site, with the State acquiring the land in 1983 – YAY! Lee County in 1996 combined its Carl E. Johnson site with the state land to become Lovers Key State Park, with FOLKS forming one year later.”

The Place & The People

“Lovers Key State Park is really special,” said Debbie Voorhees, who visits two to three times-a-month. “The beach is amazing, but there are several ecosystems you don’t see unless you know what you are looking for. The more we build up our manmade society, and the more we build out Fort Myers Beach and the surrounding areas, the more we need to protect and preserve our environment and, in a way, our yesterdays, as when you are here, you can still feel like you are out in the middle of the wilderness, surrounded by wildlife, and that is so cool and what makes this a magical place.”

“We take for granted that places like Lovers Key State Park will always be here,” added park patron Kelly Smith. “We must realize how precious and what a treasure it is. It is a great spot to bring visitors, but just as wonderful for those of us who live here year-round, and that is what I find so magnificent about it.”

“Well, it will sound really silly,” said FOLKS member Mark Generales, “but it is the combination of the place and the people, because the park would not exist if it were not for the people saying that this site is too important to be just another beachfront housing development; that the park is still giving back so much to the people and vice versa. People are dedicated to Lovers Key State Park, not only because they understand what it needs, but appreciate what it provides us in return. We are simply blessed!”

Lovers Key is open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to sundown, with $8 per car admission for 2 to 8 people, $4 for single occupant vehicles or motorcycles, and $2 for pedestrians and bicyclists. It is located at 8700 Estero Boulevard; for more information call 239-463-4588 or see www.floridastateparks.org.

Steiger feels its finest days are just ahead: “This time next year, the new visitor center will be under construction, and that will provide people a better understanding of Southwest Florida’s coastline ecosystem, and ours specifically as a barrier island, to those who use, visit and protect it. Remember most visitors and even residents are not native Floridians, so it is crucial they know its history, as one of our missions is education.”

In celebrating 20 years, he considers Lovers Key 20 years from now: “It will demonstrate how important this is to us, and will be even more relevant in the future, once the communities all around us fill up, with so many more people needing a place to go and get away. In the future, I firmly believe our visitor numbers will do nothing but go up and up, as we preserved and protected this land for the enjoyment of its environment for perpetuity!”

Gary Mooney

