Linda Jean Michielini- 1948-2016

Linda Jean Michielini (Sukola), 67, passed away on September 13, 2016 on Fort Myers Beach, FL. She was born in Shelby, Ohio to the late Joseph and Ruth (Schill) Sukola. She spent most of her young years in Willard, Ohio, and graduated in 1967 from Willard High School.

Linda attended Kent State University and graduated from Brockport University in New York with a Bachelors in Education. She pursued a career in real estate in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Linda was deeply spiritual and a devoted member of the Church of the Ascension since 1980. She had a profound, loving relationship with her daughter, husband and entire family. She found tranquility walking on the beach, reading, and gardening. We will miss her deeply and will keep her in our thoughts and prayers forever. May she rest in peace.

Linda is survived by her husband, David Michielini; her daughter and best friend, Amber Leone MacRae; brother, Jay Sukola; sisters, Kathy Shellhammer (Sukola), Patti Stinson (Sukola), and Judy Shupp (Sukola); stepdaughters, Deidra Michielini, Lisa (Michielini) Thompson and Andrea Michielini; nephews and nieces, Jason Sukola, Lucas and Nicolas Shellhammer, and Corinthia (Shupp) Niedermeier and Wyatt Shupp; grandchildren, David Powley, and Ryan, Corey, and Zachary Thompson; and son-in-laws, Bill Thompson and John MacRae. She will be dearly missed by many other relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Dina Michielini Lautenbach.

A Mass for close family will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, followed by interment with her beloved parents at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Willard, OH.

Calling hours will not be observed.