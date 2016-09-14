Library Treasures

Adriana Trigiani, a bestselling author of The Shoemaker’s Wife, returns with her boldest novel yet. All The Stars in the Heavens (TRI) is a hypnotic tale based on a true story and brings in elements of family, romance and adventure. The book starts out a bit slow and requires readers to deal with both time and location as characters enter in quick fashion but once you are beyond the first 30 pages, it will be a page-turner.

The Navajo do not have words for “I love you,” holding that no one can possess another so they say instead “I’m glad about you.” That becomes the title, I’m Glad About You, by Theresa Rebeck (REB). Rebeck’s novel is not a love story or romance in the usual sense. Alison and Kyle meet in the parking lot and their connection is immediate and consuming. They breakup, reunite, breakup with the cycle continuing.

Science fiction readers searching for something a little different might approach The Promise of the Child by Tom Turner (TUR). It’s built on a real vision of a rich and innovative drama. This is Volume one of the Amaranthine Spectrum so there is something to anticipate. Other readers have called it gorgeously written and wildly imaginative. Add to that intriguing and disorientating.

Ramsey Campbell is a prolific and vaunted horror writer. We have added his earlier Ghosts Know (M CAM) for mystery readers who like an interesting character study of people in confrontational media.

Playaway mystery listeners will be delighted to know that new titles will be available for checkout, including The Oxford Inheritance by Ann McDonald (M MCD), Gone Again by James Grippando (M GRI), What Remains of Me by Alison Gaylin (M GAY), Brotherhood of Death by J.D. Robb (M ROB), and The Travelers by Chris Pavone (M PAV).

John Leifer, a health-care administrator, has written After You Hear It’s Cancer (Health/Cancer/Leifer), providing an informative guidebook to help patients navigate the complex health care system and manage the emotional ups and downs of the journey. Many will appreciate the factual information provided without too much jargon and a great plus, defines the acronyms so integral to the medical system. Sections include Diagnosis and treatment planning, During active treatment, After initial treatments are over. A separate closing section offers resources and is a compendium that saves much time and effort.

Audio books include guided meditation and subliminal programming covering Exercise Motivation (613.7 GRI), Stop Smoking (616.865 GRI) and Anger Control (152.47 GRI). Robert Griswold, author, educator, composer and business leader, is the creator of this line of personal development audio programs. You can count on getting relaxation and affirmations. The music and thoughts will be helpful to many.

If you enjoyed Kilmeade and Yaeger, co-authors of George Washington’s Secret Six (in print at History/US History/Kilmeade and in audio at New CD Audio NF/9724 KIL), then you will want to listen to their Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates: the forgotten war that changed American history (973.46 KIL). Readers are likely to notice that the threats we face today are similar to the threats our ancestors faced.

Ram Charan, in the audio book Global Tilt: leading your business through the great economic power shift (338.9 CHA), defines global tilt as a shift in business and economic power from countries of the North to those below the 31st parallel. Thulin, President of 3M Company, calls Charan a “gifted visionary who is above all a pragmatist. He knows that the pathway from the possible to reality is…one of applied imagination and strategic leaps.” The examples Charan offers and the education he imparts will offer much for business owners to digest.

Stephen Harding has done a superb job of intertwining the stories of the B-32 Dominator heavy bomber of the US Army Air Forces’ 386th Bombardment Squadron, the short life of Sgt Anthony Marchione, and the mindset of the Japanese military and civilian leadership during the final days of World War II. Last to Die (Military History/WWII/Harding) provides a riveting account of how ‘last gasp’ wartime efforts–of airmen and their planes–had profound consequences. Most will come away with a newly found understanding and respect for the thousands who preceded these last sacrifices.

Civil War readers can pick up Ecstatic Nation: confidence, crisis, and compromise 1848-1877 (US History/29th Century/Wineapple) that offers a riveting account of the sectional conflict preceding the Civil War, and the aftermath of that war and reconstruction. The characters one gets to know better makes the reading worthwhile. Meet P.T. Barnum, Walt Whitman, Frederick Douglass and L. C. Q. Lamar. A chapter entitled “Running From the Past” makes clear that what we are experiencing in our cultural and political history is not so unique nor as devastating as some seem to think. The scope of Brenda Wineapple’s work is dazzling and illuminating.

Toddlers and preschool children are likely to enjoy Where Did All the Dinos Go? (J EB). Jim Benton’s cartoon illustrations throughout the book have thick bold lines and uncluttered scenes. In addition, the search-and-find dinosaur with fun rhyming text are sure to offer enjoyable times for the young.

Dr. Leroy Hommerding

Beach Library Director