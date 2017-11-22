Surrounded as we are by natural beauty every direction we look, we are a lucky community here. Our community is more than sandy beaches and beautiful sunsets though – the people who call our Island home make this a very special place indeed. Every so often we like to use this space to recognize those people and the work they do to make our community a better place to live, work and play. Kudos go out to…

Everyone who pitched in and helped during preparation for and recovery after Hurricane Irma. We’ve already acknowledged and remain grateful for the good folks of our pubic safety agencies, our neighbors, the people who came into our community to help, utility workers and the countless Islanders both near and far who worked to bring our Island back from Hurricane Irma. And we are back!

Volunteers who pitch in for beach and bay clean up efforts. The Coastal Cleanup and Monofilament Madness continue to attract great volunteers who help keep our environment clean.

The organizers and volunteers who made sure that the Pirate Fest and Island Hopper Fest both went on as scheduled after Hurricane Irma. They both sent the clear message that Fort Myers Beach was back and open for business.

Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani for his constant focus on water quality issues in South Florida.

The FMB Art Association for hosting the Paint the Beach Art Festival, bringing dozens of artists to the beach to capture our community in their artworks.

Our turtle volunteers from Turtle Time Director Eve Haverfield to all those out walking the beach on dawn patrol throughout turtle nesting season. The increase in nests is a great sign that protective turtle nesting rules work.

The Bay Oaks crew, along with the FMB firefighters and community volunteers that make Fright Night happen every year for the past 27 years. That’s worth celebrating!

Chapel by the Sea and Saint Raphael’s for their ongoing community meals once a month during season. It’s a great way to meet your neighbors or visitors.

The Fort Myers Beach Film Festival and FMB Friends of the Arts for winning several Sunsational Awards for their creativity and collaboration in promoting local events.

Ostego Bay Foundation on marking 26 years of promoting marine conservation and education.

The Surf Club for hosting the 14th annual Turkey Testicle Festival last weekend, honoring founder Bruce Cermak and collecting donations for the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

PTO members and community volunteers for making Beach School’s after-school programs one of the best around. Whether it’s swimming, practicing a play, learning Chinese or how to play the guitar, our Island kids have amazing opportunities available to them.

FMB Lions Club for donating $600 to holiday meals for families of Beach School students.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians who remain alert in our construction zones.

Matanzas on the Bay on their inaugural Wine on the Waterfront event supporting Operation Open Arms.

Lou, Tim and the whole Beach Pub gang for another successful Toys for Xmas event that gathered bikes, toys and donations for the Spirit of the Holidays.

Beach Baptist members who welcome children to their annual Trunk or Treat event on Halloween each year.

Friends of the Mound House for offering a free Lecture Series this season.

Fish Tale Marina for hosting their 5th annual Pancakes for Beach School event. And kudos to all the celebrity pancake flippers!

Model train enthusiasts at Shell Point Retirement Village for creating and opening to the public an amazing model train display delighting train fans both young and young at heart.

FMB Lions Club on marking their 65th anniversary and Pete McCagg for marking his 62nd year as a Lions club member. Congratulations!

Estero Island Garden Club members for keeping our public gardens areas spruced up and beautiful. Most recently they cleaned up the Bay Oaks garden.

FMB Chamber of Commerce, Phelan Family Brands and other sponsors for bringing the 31st annual American Sand Sculpting Championships to life on our beach again this year.

The sand sculptors whose creativity and skill amaze and enchant visitors every year.

Every Islander who has volunteered, donated or helped in any way to make our Island home a better place to live, work or play.

Missy Layfield

Editor