Let’s face it — we are all lucky to live in such an amazing place. We are surrounded by natural beauty on a barrier island that thousands of visitors are willing to spend their precious vacation time and money to visit for just a few days each year. We get to live here every day! Our community is more than sandy beaches and beautiful sunsets though – the people who call our Island home make this a very special place indeed. Every so often we like to use this space to recognize those people and the work they do to make our community a better place to live, work and play. Kudos go out to…

The public safety agencies and the men and women who work for them, for their tireless efforts to keep us all safe, especially for their preparation for hurricane season.

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation, for their growing membership, student scholarships, beach clean-ups and generous donations to area charities.

The Cottage for hosting a Cinco de Mayo party to support FMB fireworks.

Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts and the Film Festival Committee for making the 11th FMB Film Festival a success.

Fort Myers Beach Lions Club for their scholarships to deserving area students and making donations to the Beach Library, Barbara’s Friends at Golisano Children’s Hospital and other charities.

Matanzas on the Bay for a successful Bluegrass Brew & BBQ benefiting Operation Open Arms.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians who remain alert in our construction zones.

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce and all the businesses that participated in Taste of the Beach, offering visitors a sample of the excellent restaurants we enjoy here on the beach.

Susan Krajewski of One Flight Up on marking 50 years as a stylist. Her community volunteer work is much appreciated.

Mike “Popeye” Dearden, donors and attendees for making Popeyepalooza VIII a success in supporting youth sports on the island.

Beach Kids Foundation for granting scholarships to area students.

Estero Bay Buddies and Good Time Charter for hosting a Brews on the Bay sunset cruise to benefit science education.

Turtle Time volunteers who walk our beach each morning looking for turtle nests. And to all the residents and visitors who give nesting and hatching turtles a wide berth and turn off their beach lights.

Fort Myers Beach Fire District staff that participated in a special Friday Night Lights welcome to pediatric patients on their first night in the new Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Student members of the Fort Myers Beach Elementary Swim Club on their first ever meet this spring. Also the folks at the Beach Pool and the PTO who helped make this after-school activity possible.

Little League players, parents and volunteers on another great season.

Blood donors & the organizers of blood drives who help keep local blood banks full during the summer months.

Mike Huffman for donating the historical cottage at 3360 Estero Blvd. and Joe Orlandini for donating the preparation and moving of the cottage, that otherwise would have become kindling. Also the Estero Island Historic Society for their efforts to make room for the cottage near their other two cottages at the entrance to Matanzas Pass Preserve.

Parade participants and those along the parade route for an excellent 4th of July parade plus those who took part in the Times Square Independence Day events.

Yucatan Beach Stand for hosting a 4th of July Blowout Part to benefit the Fort Myers Beach Fireworks fund.

Fort Myers Beach Kiwanis Club for their ongoing “Every Child a Swimmer” program, providing financial support so that swim lessons are affordable for island kids and families.

Ostego Bay Foundation for hosting the Kid’s Annual 4th of July Fishing Tournament providing a fun day of fishing to area youngsters.

The organizers and participants in the first annual Love for Bruce (Cermak) Day, raising food donations and cash for the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Royal Scoop on Fort Myers Beach for hosting a Make-A-Wish flavor contest, that raised money for Make-A-Wish and brought a new ice cream flavor, “Sweet & Salty Annabelle” to the store for the next year.

Every Islander who has volunteered, donated or helped in any way to make our Island home a better place to live, work or play.

Missy Layfield

Editor

