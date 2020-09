The Kenny Conidaris Bone Marrow Search and Blood Drive brought out a lot of generous people willing to donate blood and be tested to see if the might be a bone marrow match for Kenny or another person waiting to find the perfect match for a new lease on life.

There was a party atmosphere at the Lani Kai with great food, live music, free t-shirts for blood donors and giveaways all day long!

The blood drive was sponsored by the Tabarrini Foundation and Budweiser.