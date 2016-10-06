K-Kids & Beach Students Help Feed Their Community

Beach Elementary School collected cans of food in the last two weeks of September during a food drive coordinated through the school and Community Cooperative, the group that runs God’s Table. Led by the K-Kids, a youth service group sponsored by the Beach Kiwanis Club, students brought in non-perishable food aiming for their goal of 500 items. Just before a Friday Pep Rally last week, the tally stood at an impressive 439 cans. Then Ms. Gayle Macpeek, Food Service Manager for Beach School, brought out her contribution to the cause – 72 frozen sandwiches – and they were over the top!

“We collected cans this month to serve our community,” Coach Heather Lodovico told students. “Next, in October, we’re going to focus on kindness to each other.” October is Bullying Awareness Month or “Kindness Month” according to Coach, and Beach School has several events to “Stomp Out Bullying,” including a ‘Wear Blue Day” this Friday, October 7th to remind students to be kind.

“I want Beach Elementary School to be known as the kindest school in the state,” Lodovico told students.

Beach Elementary K-Kids is a service club for 5th grade students. Fifteen 5th graders took the K-Kids pledge at the rally: ‘As a K-Kid, I promise to serve my neighborhood and my school; I will show respect toward my environment; and I will try to make the world a better place in which to live.’ Coach Lodovico and Counselor Nancy Omonte are coordinating the K-Kids program at Beach School this year. The K-Kids will participate in several service projects throughout the school year.