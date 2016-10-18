Jon C. Dinkel 1944-2016

Jon Carl Dinkel of Fort Myers passed away on October 11, 2016 due to complications resulting from an unfortunate fall while camping with his wife Marsha in North Carolina.

Jon was born September 10, 1944 in Delaware, Ohio. He attended Fort Myers High School and the University of Florida before joining the Army Reserve and serving in the Special Forces. Jon built a career in banking, eventually serving as the President of The National Bank of Lee County. He enjoyed many years on Fort Myers Beach, working at Fish Tale Marina and the Fish House Restaurant.

He is survived by his wife Marsha M. Dinkel; children Eric Jon Dinkel and Kristin Leigh Isley; five grandchildren Joseph Carl Dinkel, Andrew Jon Dinkel, Jesse Kenneth Dinkel, Jack Kenneth Potts and Millie Kate Larson Potts; brother Kim Roger Dinkel (Vicki), Stepson Byron “Beau” Stout, sister-in-law Hali McLaughlin, nephew Matthew Kim Dinkel (Leslie), and niece Michele Elizabeth Johnson (Jason) and numerous dear friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 3:00 pm at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to FreedomWatersFoundation.org, 895 10th St. South #302, Naples, FL 34102