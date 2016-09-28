Island Hopper Artists

The Island Hopper Songwriter Fest is happening now and it finishes up on Fort Myers Beach soon. This event is a national stage, but local musicians have a place on that stage. Local Singer Songwriter Sheena Brooks generously helped make the our first annual Rhythm of the Island Songwriting Contest a success. She sings of love and of good times she spent on Fort Myers Beach while growing up. Her songs are catchy and her voice will fill any venue. Sheena is usually busy playing around the area, and this is a great opportunity to hear a showcase of her original songs on a national stage on our Island.

Athena Dawn was the winner of the Rhythm of the Island contest held at the Santini Plaza last spring. Her heart felt songs feature vocal acrobatics that are sure to amaze. Sheena and Athena play together on Friday the 30th at 7PM at Nervous Nellies and feature in solo shows over the weekend. All shows are free and at familiar local venues. Google Island Hopper Songwriting Fest for a full schedule. The talent of these musicians is remarkable and a real treat for islanders. Come out and support local Singer Songwriters and hear some great songs performed by talented, local and national musicians. I’m planning on spending a good deal of my weekend wandering around the venues, see you there!

Bill Veach

Fort Myers Beach

Ed note: Check out the September SAND LIFE magazine and the September 23rd Island Sand Paper for information on the Island Hopper Songwriters Festival and the local artists who are participating. For full artist bios and a complete schedule, visit islandhopperfest.com.