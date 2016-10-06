Inshore Slam

There’s always a lot happening around Fort Myers Beach! Check out the Sand Paper’s Around & About pages for upcoming events and be sure to pick up a copy of the October SAND LIFE magazine for a complete list of all the fun things to do on the beach.

PIRATE FEST

The 11th Annual Pirate Festival sets up camp on Fort Myers Beach Oct 5-7 and is ready to entertain the whole family. On FR Oct 7, adults are invited to join the PubQuest from 6-10pm in Time Square. On SA and SU the family friendly fun includes a daily kid’s costume contest at 12:30pm, pie-eating contests at 1:10pm and a sea battle at the bay front at 1:30 each day. The Pirate Bazaar is open both days. On SA there is a kid’s fishing tournament from 10am-12 noon at the dock, then at 2:30pm, a marriage vow renewal will be held, with a real pirate wedding at 4:45pm. Live entertainment all day long on two stages featuring musicians, magicians and some genuine pirate entertainment. $5 donation for adult entry. FMBpiratefest.com

CAR SHOW

The Parrot Key Caribbean Cruise In Car Show was postponed last week and will be held MO Oct 10 from 5-7pm at Parrot Key, 2500 Main St, FMB. Held the first Monday every month from October-May. You’ll find classic cars, antiques, hot rods, muscle cars and more. Enter your car free and receive a discount on food. Car owners should plan to arrive early for parking and registration. Looking is also free. If you love great cars, this is the place to be Monday night!

STORMWATER MEETING

Town staff will hold a public information session regarding the proposed changes to the Stormwater Utility Ordinance at Town Hall, 2525 Estero Blvd, on WE Oct 12 at 1pm. The purpose of this session is to provide an explanation and answer questions regarding the ordinance’s provisions as they apply to the entire town. A copy of the ordinance is available for review prior to the meeting and may be obtained at Town Hall or electronically from the Town Clerk. Michelle@fortmyersbeachfl.gov

DOUGGI JAMS BENEFIT

Douggi the Drummer (Douglas Jefferson), widely known drummer on the beach, could use a little bit of help from his friends to help with mounting medical bills. A regular at Island benefits for years, that generosity is coming back to Douggi as his friends plan a Musical Jam benefit at the back bay area of Nervous Nellie’s SA Oct 15 from 11am-6pm. The benefit will have a pet costume contest at 2pm with prizes, including Best Costume and Scariest Couple (pet and their human. There will also be face-painting, local arts & crafts and raffles. Live music: 11am-William “Atlantis” Dalbora; 12pm-Mark Appleby Jam; 1pm-Dave Collaton; 2pm-Soulixer; 3-5pm-Open Jam; 5pm-Smack Daddy. Anyone willing to donate raffle items or contribute to the benefit should call benefit organizer Sandy Blu 239-410-9150

FIREFIGHTER CALENDAR

Grab your copy while they last! The Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District fundraising calendar is now available at all three fire stations and the district’s administrative offices during business hours. Cost $15. Proceeds benefit the Beach Kids Foundation. Coordinator Rob Ponte revived the firefighter calendar tradition after a decade’s absence and used all local businesses to produce the calendar, including Sarah List Photography, Print Shop Ink and a local sponsors for each month. Calendars will also be available at the district’s booth during Pirate Fest on SU Oct 9, where you can also get yours signed.

BEAUTIFUL BIRDS OF BUNCHE BEACH

Experience the birds of Bunche Beach with a Bird Patrol Guide on SA Oct 15 at 7:30am. Bunche is an excellent spot for both migrant and resident waders and shorebirds working the mudflats at low tide. Also waterfowl, raptors and warblers. Free with paid parking. Bring binoculars, sunscreen, shoes that can get wet, water and your love of nature. For more info call 239-707-3015

AIRING OF THE QUILTS

Dozens of quilts will be on display in a clothesline show SA Oct 15 from 10am-2pm at the Edison Ford Winter Estates. Antique quilts from the 1880’s to 1920’s will also be on display inside the homes. Antique car clubs will have cars on display. Artist Marie Dyer will demonstrate the art of scarf painting. Living history characters of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford as well as their wives will be on site for photos. Ticket’s $20 adults; $15 ages 13-19; $11 children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. 239-334-7419.

ART GALLERY

The Fort Myers Beach Art Gallery returns to winter hours on TH Oct 13 with the opening of the Fall Member Show. Winter hours are MO-SA 10am-3pm; SU Noon-3pm. Summer hours (WE & TH from 9am-noon.) are in effect through WE Oct 12. The Gallery is open to all with free admission. Classes offered for both beginners and experienced artists in a variety of mediums during the season. Stop by the gallery to learn more, visit fortmyersbeachart.com or call 239-463-3909.

MOON WALKS RETURN

The Friends of Matanzas Pass reserve resumes their monthly ‘Moon Walk in the Preserve’ on SU Oct 16 at 6:30pm. This experiential hands-on program will awaken and sharpen participant’s senses of smell, touch, hearing and night vision. Join two volunteers carrying candle-lit lanterns through the Preserve as night descends and celebrate the darkness and the moon. Meet at the entrance to the Preserve behind the Historical Cottage on Bay Street. Program is free, but pre-registration is required. Adults only. Limited to 12 participants. To register, call Jim 239-565-7437.

SUPPORT FRIGHT NIGHT

Bay Oaks is looking for candy donations and spooky people to volunteer at the 16th Annual Family Fight Night on Friday, October 21st from 6-9pm. Scary ghouls needed for the haunted House and haunted Trail. Kids will win candy playing carnival games and folks are needed to instruct young goblins in how to play the games and hand our candy. To volunteer call 239-765-4222. Candy donations can be dropped off at Bay Oaks Rec Center, Beach Pool or Beach Elementary. Donate 10 large bags and earn a family pass for 4!

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA SUSTAINS

The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts presents Southwest Florida Sustains, an opportunity to experience local sustainable seafood while supporting the arts and local businesses. TH Oct 20 from 6-9pm at DiamondHead Resort. Dr. Steve Box, a sustainability and coral reef expert from the Smithsonian Marine Station in Fort Pierce will give a presentation on sustainability and local seafood restaurants will provide sustainable seafood samples. Live Music by the Joseph Bilardo Trio. Tickets are $50 in advance. Visit friendsoftheartsfmb.com or call 717-618-3655.

QUARTER AUCTION

A Quarter Auction will be held on TH Oct 20 at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St, FMB. Don’t know what that is? No worries, they’ll teach you. Bring friends, $3 paddle rental, 2 rolls of quarters and a little extra for raffle tickets, Silent Auction and shopping. The auction benefits Cat Tails & More. Your donations of wet or dry cat food earn entry into special drawing. Food and beverage available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm, auction begins at 6:30pm. Anyone willing to volunteer or donate items for the Silent Auction is asked to call Jo Knobloch 239-463-6118.

BEACH LIBRARY

Library hours: MO-FR 9am-5pm; SA 9am-1pm. 239-765-8162. The Friends Used Book Store is located on the third floor and is open MO-FR 9:15am-4: 45pm. Upcoming programs include:

MO Oct 10, 10:30am – Spice Trade & Discovery of New World

TU Oct 11, 3:15-4:15pm – Dog Day

INSHORE SLAM

All anglers are invited to participate in the 5th Annual Coast Guard Enlisted Associations’ inshore Slam fishing tournament on SU Oct 30. This catch, photo and release tournament is just $100/crew of 4. Prizes offered for 1st-7th pace for the largest Inshore Slam (One snook, one Trout and one Redfish) in total inches. Captain’s Meeting SA Oct 29th from 3-5pm at Fish Tale Marina. Fishing from 7am-3pm SU Oct 30 with Awards Reception from 4-5:30pm at Fish Tale Marina. For more information or to register, contact Mitch Miller, 814-673-9174 or FishCGEA@gmail.com

PLAYGROUP

Attention parents of preschoolers! A new playgroup is starting for children age 1-5. Meet this SA, Oct 8 at 9:00am at the Bay Oaks playground to discuss plans with Ms. Debbie. For more info call 239-677-7017.