The Hedge Bindweed, Calystegia sepium, is a perennial twining vine that is found in every state in the Union except Alaska. Sepium is usually found on the margins of marshes and swamps. It is also found in disturb sites, pastures, and on roadside fences.

Herbaceous vines grow to a length of 10 feet. As the vines lack tendrils, they wrap around branches and stems of plants, shrubs, and small trees for support. Alternating arrowhead like leaves reach a length of 6 inches long and 3 inches wide. Tunnel shaped flowers are 2 to 3 inches in length. The corolla has five pale white fused petals with a base forming a tunnel with a yellow spot. Deep in the tunnel are five male stamens surrounding a female style. Pollinators are bees. Flowers open in the morning and close around noon time. Flowers only last one day. The fruit is a small round capsule that holds a few seeds.

Sepium is located in most of the central and southern counties including Lee. The specimen in the picture was taken alongside a marsh in the Lake Kissimmee State Park in Polk county.

Dorothy Rodwell