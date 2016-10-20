The Halloween fun begins this Friday with Fright Night and continues all the way through Monday, October 31st and there is something for everyone right here on Fort Myers Beach.

Fright Night

October 21

Families look forward to this evening all year long. The 26th Annual Family Fright Night will take place at Bay Oaks on Friday, October 21. Doors open at 6pm and the party goes until 9pm. Kids of all ages enjoy the haunted house, costume contests, games, food, and the outdoor Haunted Walk. Entry is $4/person or $10/family of four. 239-765-4222.

Zombie Crawl

October 28

Join this enduring beach tradition, a little quirky – a lot of fun, on Friday, October 28. Channel your undead alter ego and join a group of local artists, actors and fun-seekers for a memorable evening of zombie fun. Gather at the Lighthouse Tiki Bar at 7pm. Once the zombie horde gathers, they will meander to other downtown pubs looking for brains to eat and mayhem to ensue.

Cottage Fright Night

October 28

Join the Cottage crew for Friday Night Fright Night with live music by The Steve Farst Trio from 9pm-1am and a costume contest with cash and gift card prizes. 1st Place Individual will win $100 cash plus $100 gift card; 1st Place Group will win $150 cash and $150 gift card. Winners announced at midnight. 239-765-5440

Pet Parade

October 29

The 6th Annual Pawsitively Awesome Howl’oween Pet Parade and Artisan/Fresh Market is coming to Santini Marina Plaza on Saturday October 29th from 9am-2pm. Have some fun dressing you and your pet for this fun event! Parade is at 11am, Pet Registration is 10-10:30am sharp next to DJ booth. Kicking off the Santini season of events, the Pet Parade and Artisan Market welcomes seasonal residents back to the Island with great food, fresh produce and unique vendors. Enjoy music by Colton James. Find A Home Give A Home Pet Rescue will be accepting donations of dog and cat food and supplies. 239-443-8810

Halloween Party

October 29

Enjoy some early Halloween Fun at Castaways in Santini Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 29. Costume contest with 1st Place wining $300 cash; 2nd Place-$200 gift card and 3rd Place $100 gift card. Winners announced at 11pm. Hourly prizes starting at 8pm. Live music by Wayward Souls from 8pm on.

Beach Baptist Trunk or Treat

October 31

Bring your little ones to Beach Baptist at 130 Connecticut St. on Monday, October 31st from 6-9pm for Trunk or Treat! The parking area will be transformed into Halloween central with colorfully decorated trunks and all the Halloween fun you could want. Free and open to the public, there will be a bounce house, concessions, live music and of course, lots and lots of candy! 239-463-6452

Cottage Halloween Bash

October 31

To close out the Halloween season for those too old for trick or treating, there’s the renowned Cottage Halloween Bash on Monday, October 31 from 8pm to 1am. The 29th Annual Costume Contest offers over $1,000 in prizes. 1st Place Individual wins $150 cash plus $150 gift card; 2nd Place Individual wins $75 cash plus $75 gift card; 1st place Group wins $200 each plus $200 gift card; 2nd Place Group wins $100 each plus $100 gift card. Winners announced at midnight. Music by 3 Crooked Steps. 239-765-5440.

