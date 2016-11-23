Lovers Key State Park will host the Annual Great Outdoor Adventure Day on Saturday, December 3, 2016 from 10am-3pm, at the Kayak Launch/ Picnic Area of the park. Food, touch tanks, children’s activities, as well as Ranger-led programs will highlight the fun-filled day geared towards encouraging participants to recreate responsibly while enjoying the park’s unique habitats and wide variety of wildlife. Rangers and volunteers will offer opportunities to see the park through programs such as guided kayak tours, walking nature tours, bike tours (bike and helmets provided), geo-caching, fishing clinics, and more! Exhibitors will include local environmental organizations, as well as outdoor equipment and healthy lifestyle vendors. Great Door Prizes will be given away throughout the event. Make sure to check out one of the exciting paddle boarding clinics for kids, beginners and advanced paddlers!

The young or young at heart can pick up a Junior Ranger Activity Kit and start the self-guided program to earn a certificate, member card, Junior Ranger patch, badge or pin! There will also be lots of children’s activities throughout the event as well as a Scavenger Hunt.

This community-based event is free with regular park entrance of $8 per vehicle of up to eight people, $4 for a single occupant and $2 per pedestrian or bicyclist. Guided Kayak tours will be $10/per person, kayak rental included.

For additional information, contact the Ranger Station 239-463-4588.

Bring the family to Lovers Key State Park on December 3, 2016 and discover why everyone is “Lovin’ it at Lovers Key!”