Goliath Grouper Caught in Lagoon

Paul “PJ” Hruby of Ohio was doing some fishing Saturday night in the lagoon behind the Eden House. He’s been coming to Fort Myers Beach from Ohio with his family since he was a kid.

This year he’s caught two goliath grouper in the lagoon on live finger mullet, one 43 pounds and another 35 pounds. He released both safely into the Gulf.

He also caught a 9′ 2″ bull shark with a dead mullet in the Back Bay by big San Carlos Bridge. It was unhooked and safely released.

Nice vacation fishing for PJ!!!

Sandy Sandness

Photos submitted

