Gerald “Jerry” Schoonover: 1932-2016

Gerald Joseph “Jerry’ Schoonover, 83, of Fort Myers Beach, passed away Monday, September 5, 2016. Jerry was born October 8,1932 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of William and Dixie Jane (Harper) Schoonover.

Jerry attended Withrow High School, where his football talent led him to the University of Tennessee. He developed a knack for selling automobiles that ultimately landed him back in Cincinnati where he owned and operated Schoonover Motors for many years. He then retired to Southwest Florida to enjoy golf, fishing, sunshine and people he met wherever he went. He was always quick to tell a joke, a story or sing a song. He and his hearty laugh will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Peggy (Gilday); his children, Douglas (Jean) Schoonover of Cincinnati and Kathy (Gary) Clark of Carthage, MO; his sister, Jane Zimmerman of Naples, FL; three grandchildren; one great grandson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie, Gene and Donald.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Harry Chapin Food Bank or a local food bank.