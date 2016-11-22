Funding The Past’s Future: Mound House Fundraiser December 3rd

The iconic Mound House kicks off The Holidays with “The Taste of Christmas” Friends of the Mound House Luncheon at the South Beach Grille at Santini Plaza on Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 a.m. The “Eat, Drink, & Be Merry” affair is $50 per person with a silent auction, live entertainment, Reindeer Raffle, cash bar, and surprise hat boxes.

“This is our second annual Holiday fundraiser, although I don’t know that we officially call it that,” says Mound House Museum director Alison Giesen with a laugh! “It is such a festive afternoon. Jo and Mark List are the entertainment and they are always great. It is our largest fundraiser, with proceeds from terrific silent auction items helping to benefit the marketing and development of Mound House educational programming. Our events must constantly update and become more interactive to benefit everyone – students, residents, and visitors – to effectively educate our audience.”

In addition to the silent auction items, there will be special live auction for a dinner for 6 with “The Hostesses with The Mostest” – Council Women Anita Cereceda, Tracey Gore, and Rexann Hosafros will prepare a fabulous dinner at the Cereceda home on the date of your choice in 2017. Dinner will include homemade sangria, appetizers, entrée, dessert, and a surprise or two!

“The first event last year was wonderful,” says Chairperson Ceel Spuhler. “There were Christmas trees and holiday decorations that really got you excited about the holiday spirit.” To purchase tickets or a table, or donate an auction item, call Ceel at 239-765-6472; you can purchase tickets up to Thursday, December 1st, and auction items require immediate action to make the recognition program.

The Mound House, Estero Island’s oldest standing structure now owned by the Town of Fort Myers Beach and restored to its 1921 grandeur, opened to the public on November 14, 2015, as a cultural and environmental learning center. The Town of Fort Myers Beach acquired the Mound House in 2000 to save the structure and its 2.77 acre grounds from demolition for prospective villas and condominiums. Improvements since the Town purchase include an Estero Bay kayak launch, the Shell Mound Exhibit where visitors walk inside the Calusa Indian Mound, and signage to identify its flora and fauna.

Mound House admission is $10 for ages 13 & up, $8 for students with IDs, $5 ages 6 to 12, and 5 & under free. Fort Myers Beach residents receive a 50% discount with proof of residence, and access to the dog-friendly grounds is free. It is open May through December Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and January through April from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mound House is at 451 Connecticut Street, with additional parking at 216 Connecticut.

For information call 239-765-0865 or see www.moundhouse.org.

