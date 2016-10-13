Friends of Mound House Receive Grant

The Friends of the Mound House received word last week that their application for a 2016 Arts and Attractions Grant from the Lee County Tourist Development Council was approved for $11,282. The grant presentation will take place in Fort Myers on November 17th.

Mound House Museum Director Alison Giesen told us that this was the first time the group had applied for this grant.

“It will be used to market the Mound House as well as promote the fundraisers the Friends have planned,” Giesen said. “We are all very excited to use these funds to promote the Mound House!”

The TDC grant will be used to market the Mound House and Friends’ events to residents and visitors in Lee and surrounding counties. As a new attraction, the grant will provide support to advertise tours, programs and special events. It will also enhance the development of partnerships with other organizations, hotels and local attractions.

The Friends of the Mound House has raised over $35,000 for enhancements to the Mound House such as landscaping, antique furnishings and support for a unique exhibit in the underground shell mound. The group already has two fundraising events planned between now and the end of the year.

On Saturday November 5th a play, “If These Walls Could Talk” written by Laurie Nienhaus will be presented at St Raphael’s Episcopal Church on Fort Myers Beach. It is a “spoof” full of humor about some of the colorful characters that have lived at the Mound House during the early years. Wine and cheese will be served at 7pm and the play will begin at 7:30. Cost of tickets is $25 for general seating or $30 for seats in a reserved area.

On December 3rd the Friends will hold their Annual Fundraising Luncheon “A Taste Of Christmas” at noon at South Beach Grill. Many exciting silent auction items will be available, and holiday music will be provided by Jo & Mark List to lend to the atmosphere of sharing the Spirit of Christmas together.

To reserve seats at either event, contact Ceel Spuhler at 239-765-6472.

To learn more about the Mound House, visit moundhouse.org or visit the Mound House at 451 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9am-4pm. 239-765-0865.

Missy Layfield