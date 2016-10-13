The Friends of Bay Oaks Rec Center is a new non-profit being formed to promote the events of two of our wonderful town resources: The Bay Oaks Rec Center and the Beach Pool.

I want to thank the over 50 people that have attended meetings, volunteered their creative talent, sent emails with feedback, liked our Facebook page and written reviews with Trip Advisor! And this is just the beginning!

Coming soon will be a new website, and on Nov 22 the Friends of Bay Oaks will be at the Sand Sculpting Competition as the charity group of the day. Come by and say hello, or better yet – join us as a volunteer at the event!

What I am most encouraged about in forming this new group is the incredible positive energy at each meeting. Old friends reconnect, new families get involved, neighbors come together to share ideas for new events and reminisce on past events.

We meet once a month. Our next meeting will be Wednesday Oct. 19 at 5:30 pm in the Bay Oaks Rec Center Senior Room. We hope to see you there.

For questions, comments or more information contact Denise Monahan denise@seacoastcottagecompany.com or visit www.Facebook.com/FoBORC

Denise Monahan

Friends of Bay Oaks Rec Center and Pool