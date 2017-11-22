Free Seasonal Nature Walks Begin

Lee County Parks & Recreation invites Fort Myers Beach residents and visitors to explore the barrier island, shorelines, and conservation areas through a series of free nature walks led by volunteer naturalists from now through spring.

The first one was the Bowditch Point Park nature walk along the 17-acre natural jewel at the northern tip of Estero Island, managed by Lee County Parks & Recreation. While the walks will be volunteer-led, most of those folks – like birds – are seasonal migrants who are still making their way South for the Winter, so our guide on the initial program was Fort Myers Beach natural treasure Terry Cain, the Land Stewardship Coordinator for Lee County Parks & Recreation for 13 years! The day’s warm sunshine and light breeze made it a striking morning, ideal for the dozen or so participants.

“We will see fascinating things,” promised Terry, “as beach parks change every day due to the shifting sands. Most of the parks actually look pretty good, considering the damage left from Hurricane Irma, but that wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our dedicated volunteers; because of them, we were able to reopen most of our sites much earlier than we thought.”

Lee County purchased the Bowditch site in 1987. Parks & Recreation broke ground in 1992, with its grand opening in February 1994. It was the last remaining undeveloped parcel on Estero Island with shoreline on the Gulf and back-bay. It had little utilization other than for dredging spoil piles from Matanzas Pass that make it the highest elevation on Estero Island at 22 feet above sea level.

Terry pulled out old photographs that show over 70 years ago, there was nothing to protect! “In 1944, where the park is now, was water! By 1953, sand moved north to form a small part of it. By 1958, sand filled in most of the park, until it was all here in 1970. That is the marvelous thing about a barrier island – it is dynamic and alive. If humans would not interfere, today Estero Island would grow out into the channel, but dredging every 8 to 10 years is essential for Coast Guard vessels and the shrimp boat fleet.”

She pointed out the original sea wall, just a few feet west of the Bowditch Point Park shelter area, noting how beach re-nourishment now extends out several hundred yards, as well as the next line established by Hurricane Charley in 2004, now marked by sand dunes and plants to protect the beach from erosion. Our first few steps begin with disappointment, as Terry notes that “there are not a lot of good things in the wrack line today, left here by the high tide,” but then our luck quickly turns!

Dolphins & Bald Eagles – Oh My!

Suddenly right before us, feeding in the shallows of the Gulf of Mexico, sprang a pod of dolphins! As people trained their cameras in that direction, up above us soared a Bald Eagle, and you did not know which way to look – out in the water or straight overhead! “Dolphins and Bald Eagles – Oh My,” Terry exclaimed, before joking, “we can all go home now! This is what is great about Bowditch Point – you never know what you will see, and you always experience something different; that is why it is such a wonderful place.”

We found a red Mangrove seedling in the sand: “these drop off the tree into the back bay,” explained Terry. “The current carries it around to this side of the island, then the tide brings it up on the beach, where it becomes food for critters or it will absorb fluids and sprout. People also use them as ‘sea pens,’ to write love letters on the beach.” With that, she held the firm seedling and scrawled a message into the sand. She then pointed out little tidal pools created where Irma scoured out the beach.

The group witnessed a smorgasbord of birds, such as herons and black belly plovers, drawn here by the abundant number of worms: “What is under our feet is almost as important as what is on top,” said Terry. We experience Monarch butterflies floating around us, and Ghost crabs, “though that is not always good, as they feast on baby birds and eggs.”

From the beach, we moved inland, into the mangrove forest. “Most of the mangroves are the Red variety, because they grow closest to water,” related Terry. “Black mangroves are in drier areas, with White mangroves in the driest locations. They stabilize the shoreline and offer a safe place for small birds and animals.” In addition to the mangroves, there are buttonwood trees, cabbage and sabal palms, ficus figs, Railroad vines, and sea grapes, along with, unfortunately, coin vine and nickerbean, “or Natives Behaving Badly,” as Terry described them. “Sadly, Hurricane Irma thinned out much of the canopy, so we need to carefully monitor the understory for invasives.”

We encountered raccoon tracks in the mud and evidence of Gopher tortoise, though we saw neither. “Gopher tortoise are native to the Southeastern United States,” Terry offered, “and the only tortoise originally from North America. It is a ‘keystone species’ that digs burrows that provides shelter for at least 360 other animals. A keystone species has a disproportionately large effect on its environment relative to its numbers. It is roughly one foot in diameter, burrows down 3 to 4 feet deep into hillsides, orients its burrow to face the sun, and is strictly vegetarian.”

Walk On!

The free Bowditch Point Park walk is at 50 Estero Boulevard every other Tuesday through March from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with parking at $2 per hour, and the next one on November 28. Bowditch Point is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. In addition, there is the free Bunche Beach Preserve Walk at 18201 John Morris Road in Fort Myers, 33908, off Summerlin Road, on Mondays except for holidays through April 30 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with parking $2 per hour. Explore the shoreline while meandering the San Carlos Bay ecosystem. Learn about native shoreline birds, shells, animals, and plants. Wear closed-toes shoes that can get wet to all walks, and bring water, bug spray, binoculars, and cameras.

As of yet, there are no programs at Matanzas Pass Preserve at 199 Bay Road, due to remaining Hurricane Irma damage, particularly to the boardwalk, but Terry expects nature walks to begin at the maritime oak hammock, transitional wetland and mangrove forest ecosystem before the end of 2017. For dates and information, contact Lee County Parks & Recreation at 213-533-7275 or at leeparks@leegov.com.

In a related program, the historic Mound House hosts the free year-round “Beach Walk at Newton Beach Park” at 4650 Estero Boulevard, with parking at $3 per hour, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. Meet at the thatch hut, then explore the natural treasures on Fort Myers Beach through a guided walk along the shore. For more details, call 239-765-0865 or see www.moundhouse.org.

“Bowditch Point Park is a magnificent place,” concluded Terry. “Come often and bring your family and friends to experience this wonderful natural treasure for yourself!”

Gary Mooney