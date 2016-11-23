Free Holiday Concert Begins: Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts Winter Concert Series

The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts (FOA) Winter Concert Series is shaping up as another fantastic musical journey for Islanders.

The King Guys Band will kick off the season on Sunday, December 4 from 4-6pm with a free Christmas concert in the Propeller Lounge (boat barn) at Fish Tale Marina, 7225 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach.

The King Guys describe their music as “Just Really Good Music.” King Guys are just regular guys who have a blast doing what they do. Because of that, audiences have a blast as well. The band is made up of some of the top professional musicians from Central Florida. The members have over 100 years of experience as current or former musicians performing at the biggest family entertainment resort in the world located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Figure it out!)

This Christmas concert will bring the King Guys own distinct spin on the music of “the most wonderful time of the year.” They promise you’ll be as amazed as a child waking up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning when you hear these guys. With their own unique take on holiday classics, this is a Holiday spectacular you won’t soon forget.

Four additional concerts are scheduled in early 2017 in the Winter Concert Series, all in the popular Propeller Lounge at Fish Tale Marina. Each 2017 concert will be from 7-9pm. On January 26th the incomparable Al Holland and Friends return to the stage to delight audiences once again. Catch a wave on February 24th with the coastal Beach Boy sound by California Surf, Inc. The popular father-son led-band, Paul Todd and Paul Todd, Jr. will be back on the Island for a March 30th concert. March. Bringing the concert series home on April 20th will be the first ever appearance of the Atlantic City Boys singing the crooning tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The Christmas Concert is free, a gift to the Island community from the Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts. Get your tickets early for the 2017 concerts at $25 each. Tickets can be purchased at www.friendsoftheartsfmb.com or by calling 239-463-3600.

Photo courtesy of King Guys, CAL Productions