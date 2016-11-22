Fort Myers Beach Home a Total Loss

The Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District responded to an alarm on Saturday morning, November 19, to find a residential house on Primo Street, behind The Beached Whale, fully enveloped in flames at 7:07 a.m.

“Our personnel did a great job,” said Division Chief Ron Martin. “They aggressively attacked the blaze and had it fully under control in 38 minutes. Fortunately the home was idle as far as usage, so no one was inside, meaning there were no fatalities or injuries to the general public or our people, and that is always the key. Unfortunately the residence is a near total loss.”

He estimates the dollar amount at $350,000, saying it is too early to know if the homeowner will rebuild. The cause is unknown at this time. Division Chief Martin reports there was damage to an adjacent structure: “Most was thermal, like melted siding, with ash and debris falling into their swimming pool.”

The thick smoke was visible in the morning sky for miles around, with the Fire Control District remaining on-site throughout the day to monitor the situation.

Martin expresses the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District appreciation to the Iona-McGregor Fire Protection District, Lee County Emergency Medical Services, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies for their assistance during the fire. “This was a successful team effort with our public safety partners in support of our District, and we thank them. The system worked successfully to bring an extremely dangerous situation under control quickly, rapidly, and safely.”

To reach the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District, call 239-590-4200; in an emergency dial 911.



Gary Mooney