Fire Prevention Week: October 9-15

Fort Myers Beach firefighters marked Fire Prevention Week by visiting Beach Elementary this week, sharing lunch with students and holding a Junior Fire Academy giving students a chance to hold a fire hose, carry gear and even don some junior firefighter gear.

The Fire Prevention team kicked off the week at Pirate Fest on Sunday with the Lee County Safety Trailer offering family fire escape training. The team was also in Time Square this week to share fire safety information with residents and visitors.

The theme of Fire Prevention Week this year is, “Don’t Wait, Check the Date!”

Smoke detectors have a maximum life of 10 years. Check the date on the side or back of the alarm. If over 10 years old, replace it.