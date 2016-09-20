While the temperatures haven’t dropped yet, long-time Islanders know that summer is fading away.

Gulf Shore Grill and The Cottage hosted a party to celebrate the End of Summer last Saturday. They used the occasion to have some fun and to raise funds for the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show.

Games, live music, raffles and a Silent Auction all helped to put some much-needed money in the fireworks coffers.

More fundraisers will be held this fall for the fireworks effort.

PIC 2: Cottage Manager Johnna Sohner welcomed all to the End of Summer Party.

PIC 3: Happy Times at the End of Summer Party.