Dr. Tom Gore, 1927-2017

Dr. Tom Winfield Gore Jr. M.D., born July 25, 1927 in Oklahoma City, OK to Tom Winfield and Katheryn Allen Gore, passed away on July 28th 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Tom grew up in Meridian and Jackson Mississippi. He graduated from Duke University School of Medicine where he also completed his Internship and four years of Residency. After honorably serving in the United States Army, Tom moved to Fort Myers, Florida in 1961 to practice Internal Medicine (Bryan, Rawl, Gore, Agnew & O’Brien). Dr. Gore was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology. He was a member of the CMCS Sailing Club and enjoyed competitive racing with his J29, “Toad” and Henderson 30, “Judy”. His son named his first shrimp boat “Doctor Tom” after his father. Tom was a huge Duke Basketball fan.

Tom is remembered with love by his wife of 36 years, Judith Gore; children Diane Gore (Harry Osborne) of North Carolina, Henry Gore (Tracey Gore) of Fort Myers Beach, Melissa Gore (Tom Wray) of California, Karen Gore (Boe Morgan) of Massachusetts; stepchildren David Deibler (Valerie Deibler) of Pennsylvania, Greg Deibler (Mary Deibler) of Orlando; and grandchildren Jeremiah Rocap of the United States Army, Christa Deibler of Fort Myers, Lexi Gore & Joey Rosemond of Fort Myers Beach.

As per his request, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation that honors his love of animals.

