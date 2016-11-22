Community That Cares

We want to thank each and every person who came out to support the 16th Annual Toys for Xmas. Thanks to your generosity we were able to take 3 vehicles loaded with toys and a check for $3,000 to the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department. The FMBFD annually make a difference in Christmas for 200 Island children.

Special thanks to:

All of the businesses who donated prizes

The members of the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department who brought equipment down and spent time with us

Our volunteers who worked hard selling tickets and preparing food

Our bartenders who really put in a long day

The musicians who gave their time and talent – Steve “Lucky Dog” (who also served as sound engineer all day, Tommy V, Bethanne and Kenny, and all the members of the Original Casey’s Alley House Rockers.

Our Island has once again shown that we care!

Thank you all!

Lou, Tim, Dina, Marty and the crew at the Beach Pub