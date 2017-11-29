Community Foundation Welcomes New Members

On November 15th, the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation welcomed three new members, from left: Lee Garner, Jessica Hernstadt and Ann Lockwood.

The Foundation’s holiday celebration will occur on Wednesday, December 13th at the Woman’s Club on Ft. Myers Beach.

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation, dedicated to working cooperatively to improve the quality of life in Fort Myers Beach and surrounding communities, meets the 3rd Wednesday night of every month from October – May. Anyone interested in obtaining more information or joining the Foundation can contact Jan Falkum at janfalkum@gmail.com or visit the website at www.fortmyersbeachcf.com.

